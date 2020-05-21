AFT Pharmaceuticals recently reported its FY20 results. Operating revenue grew by a strong 24.0% year-on-year to NZ$105.6m as there was at least double-digit growth across all regional segments and triple-digit growth in South-East Asia. Importantly, the company reported operating profit of NZ$21.2m (including a NZ$9.8m non-recurring gain), up from a reported NZ$6.1m the year before, and is guiding for operating profit of NZ$14-18m in FY21.

