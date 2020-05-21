Evaluations recognize BigCommerce for its 'above par' ecommerce product vision and roadmap

BigCommerce, a leading open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands, today announced that it was named a Strong Performer by Forrester Research in two recently released reports: "The Forrester Wave: B2C Commerce Suites, Q2 2020" and "The Forrester Wave: B2B Commerce Suites, Q2 2020."

The Forrester Wave evaluates the most significant B2C and B2B commerce suites and scores how each vendor measures up, and is intended to help digital business professionals select the right provider for their needs.

BigCommerce earned the highest possible score in six total criteria in the Forrester Wave evaluations: Expanded Sales Channels (B2C Wave), A/B and Multivariate Testing, Platform Architecture, Platform Integration, Delivery Model and Technology Partners and Marketplace (B2B Wave). The reports cite that BigCommerce "is a best fit for companies that value streamlined operations across related functions," as well as "B2B businesses experimenting with new markets or sub-brands...moving away from legacy platforms" in the B2C and B2B Waves respectively.

"BigCommerce has made tremendous progress in executing our product vision over the past few years, and we're seeing more and more experience-driven mid-market and enterprise brands migrate to our platform to quickly bring differentiated shopping experiences to market," said Brent Bellm, chief executive officer at BigCommerce. "We believe that our placement as a Strong Performer in both Forrester Wave reports, along with the exciting new brands we've launched on the platform, validate the market shifting toward our open SaaS, best-of-breed approach to ecommerce."

The Forrester Wave reports also cite feedback from BigCommerce customers regarding their experience using the platform. In its summary of BigCommerce, Forrester explains that "customers appreciate how BigCommerce integrates partner-provided services to unify them within the business user interface," as well as "they like the culture and responsiveness of the support experience" in the B2C and B2B Waves respectively.

B2C professionals interested in The Forrester Wave: B2C Commerce Suites, Q2 2020 can download a complimentary copy at bigcommerce.com/b2cwave, and B2B professionals can download The Forrester Wave: B2B Commerce Suites, Q2 2020 at bigcommerce.com/b2bwave.

