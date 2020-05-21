Consortium is an international partnership of pioneering technologists seeking to advance use of digital twin technology across multiple transportation/mobility industries from aerospace to natural resources

Ricardo has become a "Groundbreaker," one of a handful of international companies collaborating in the newly formed Digital Twin Consortium, which seeks to drive consistency in vocabulary, architecture, security and interoperability. Led by a steering committee consisting of Ansys, Dell, Lendlease and Microsoft, the open membership Consortium represents an international ecosystem of industry leaders that are influencing digital twin development, usage and standards requirements.

Physics-based digital twins virtual models of a process, product or service that allow for data analysis and system monitoring via simulations across a product's lifecycle enable continuous engineering and improved product design, reduce cost and time for testing, validation and deployment of new features, and have the power to generate predictive and actionable insights.

"Digital Twins offer transport and mobility companies the potential of rapidly developing better, cost-effective products," says Marques McCammon, president of Ricardo, Inc., the Ricardo subsidiary leading the company's involvement in the new Consortium. "Understanding and applying data from products as they are being used provides the ability to precisely meet customers' expectations, as opposed to abstracting insights from obscure cross-sections of the market.

"Data is not new in transportation, but with next-generation vehicles generating petabytes of daily data, having a proper framework for applying the data is critical to activating digital technologies. With our design and development, testing and validation, and operation and maintenance experience, Ricardo can help architect the application of digital twins, aligning with Consortium partners to make this technology real for the market."

In addition to Ricardo, the open membership Digital Twin Consortium, which unites industry, government and academia to drive consistency in vocabulary, security and interoperability, includes Air Force Research Lab (US), Bentley Systems, Executive Development, Gafcon, Geminus.AI, Idun Real Estate Solutions AB, imec, IOTA Foundation, IoTIFY, Luno UAB, New South Wales Government, Willow Technology and WSC Technology.

"Most definitions of digital twin are complicated, but it's not a complicated idea. What makes a digital twin difficult is a lack of understanding and standardization," said Dr. Richard Soley, Digital Twin Consortium executive director. "Digital Twin Consortium members, including Groundbreaker member Ricardo, will develop and apply best practices to advance the use of digital twin technology across industries. We are excited to have Ricardo join the consortium to share their industry expertise with other members."

Areas where Ricardo's design and engineering strengths may be utilized by the Consortium include:

Software Products and Services

Suite of analysis solutions for vehicle development from concept to detailed design.

Translating Ricardo project experience into products for virtual system design, development and optimization.

Dedicated solutions team to accelerate development cycles and continuously improve tools over time to meet customer needs.

Variety of engineering services leveraging Ricardo architecture, development, and integration expertise

Data Collection

With more than 105 years of powertrain development expertise, Ricardo provides a clear path for data activation with the right tools and domain-specific expertise.

"We have solutions for capturing, cleansing and analyzing vehicle data. Additionally, we are experts at leveraging data to predict and proactively deliver solutions to impending failures," says McCammon.

Ricardo plc, based in the United Kingdom,is a global, multi-industry consultancy for engineering, technology, project innovation and strategy that is focused on providing quality engineering solutions on high efficiency, low emission, class-leading product innovation and robust strategic implementation. Ricardo North America is the U.S. subsidiary of Ricardo plc. With more than a century of delivering excellence and value through technology, the client list includes some of the world's major transportation original equipment manufacturers, supply chain organizations, energy companies, financial institutions and governments. Ricardo is listed in the FTSE4Good Index, which identifies global companies that demonstrate strong environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices. For more information, visit www.ricardo.com and https://automotive.ricardo.com/us.

