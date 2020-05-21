The pre-insulated pipes market is expected to grow by USD 3.95 billion during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The impact can be expected to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The rising use of district heating and cooling systems is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. District energy distribution system offers more advantages than the individual heating and cooling of buildings as it is an efficient and sustainable solution. It is compatible with alternatives such as water, waste, and biomass. Pre-insulated district heating pipelines meet the demand for heat energy in a city by delivering heat in the form of hot water. Heat energy and hot water are supplied to buildings, and each building can individually control the temperature. Cold water returns to the energy center, where it is heated and circulated again. Therefore, with such benefits, the market for district heating and cooling systems is expected to grow, which in turn, will drive the demand for pre-insulated pipes, during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, innovation in pre-insulated pipe designing will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Pre-insulated Pipes Market: Innovation in Pre-insulated Pipe Designing

The pre-insulated pipes market has been witnessing significant innovations in terms of design over the last few years. In recent times, specially designed nanocellulose-based DHC pre-insulated pipes have been introduced in the distribution network of hot fluids. These DHC pre-insulated pipes also contain new internal pipe coating with anti-adherent properties that reduce pressure head losses caused by roughness, scale deposition, and corrosion when the fluid flows through the pipelines. Nordic detection wires are one other innovation in the detection of leakage in pre-insulated pipes. Nordic wires are copper alarm wires that are robust and easy to install when assembling pre-insulated pipes. These wires are reliable and affordable and can easily be installed and operated. They help in leak detection, reflectometry measurements, and in monitoring the insulation of pre-insulated pipes. Thus, with innovations in design and manufacturing, the global pre-insulated pipes market is expected to register growth during the forecast period.

"Factors such as the increase in demand in ultra-deep offshore oilfields, pre-insulated pipes in solar-power installations, and the rising need to reduce the carbon footprint will have a significant impact on the growth of the pre-insulated pipes market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Pre-insulated Pipes Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the pre-insulated pipes market by type (flexible pre-insulated pipes and rigid pre-insulated pipes) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

The APAC region led the pre-insulated pipes market in 2019, followed by Europe, North America, MEA, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the rise in infrastructural development and growing focus on the development of green buildings to decrease their carbon footprint.

