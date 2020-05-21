Woodruff Sawyer CEO Andy Barrengos Appointed to Role of CEO and Chairman; Stan Loar Named Chairman Emeritus

SAN FRANCISCO, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodruff Sawyer, one of the largest insurance brokerages in the US, announced today Andy Barrengos, Woodruff Sawyer's Chief Executive Officer since 2016, has been appointed to the role of CEO and Chairman by Woodruff Sawyer's Board of Directors. Stan Loar is to be honored with the title of Chairman Emeritus. In addition, Woodruff Sawyer's Board has introduced the new position of Presiding Director which will rotate annually among Board Committee Chairs; Chuck Shoemaker,?Woodruff Sawyer's Senior Vice President and Audit Chair, will take on this position effective immediately.

Stan's influence on the global insurance community during his over 50 year career cannot be overstated. He has held key leadership roles in major industry organizations worldwide, including as a current Board member of the World Federation of Insurance Intermediaries (WFII) and of Bermuda captive PAR Ltd. He is the former Chairman of both Assurex Global and the Western Association of Insurance Brokers and was the Treasurer and a Board member of the National Association of Insurance Brokers. He also served as a member of the Board for CIAB for several decades. In 2014, the Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of California (IIABC) honored Stan with the Ramsden/Sullivan Memorial Award. Stan is also an underwriting member of Lloyd's of London.?

Stan joined Woodruff Sawyer and its Board in 1976, became the Company's Chief Executive Officer in 1995, Vice Chair in 2008 and Chairman in 2013. He notes, "The two Chairmen before me had a clear picture of what it meant to build a Company that was independent and service-oriented, including hiring smart, well-educated experts who were passionate about protecting and advocating for our clients. As CEO, Andy has built upon that ethos of 'client-first' and is leading our team forward with camaraderie and trust."

Andy Barrengos joined Woodruff Sawyer in 1996. His impact as an advocate for clients and colleagues, and as a Practice Leader, Producer, and Board member, led to his appointment as Chief Executive Officer in 2016. Andy remarks, "I've had the opportunity to work with and benefit from great leaders at Woodruff Sawyer and learning from Stan over the last 25 years has been invaluable. His leadership is defined by integrity and optimism; his passion, independence and fierce commitment to our clients have been foundational to both where we have come from and where we are going as a firm. I cannot fully express my gratitude for his leadership, partnership and friendship. I look forward to continuing to work with him as Chair Emeritus. The role will allow the Woodruff Sawyer Board to continue to benefit from Stan's valuable insights, expertise and experience."

Kristy Furrer, Senior Vice President and Chair of the Woodruff Sawyer Nominating and Governance Committee adds, "Woodruff Sawyer continues to grow and evolve while remaining true to our core values. Andy has the unanimous support of our Board and I find his leadership inspiring. We're fortunate to have Chuck Shoemaker as our first?Presiding Director given the leadership he has demonstrated within the industry, Woodruff Sawyer, and our Board."

For more information about Woodruff Sawyer's Board click here.

About Woodruff Sawyer?

As one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the US, Woodruff Sawyer protects the people and assets of more than 4,000 companies.? We provide expert counsel and fierce advocacy to protect clients against their most critical risks in property and casualty, management liability, cyber liability, employee benefits, and personal wealth management. An active partner of Assurex Global and International Benefits Network, we provide expertise and customized solutions where clients need it, with headquarters in San Francisco, offices throughout the US, and global reach on six continents. For more information, call 844.972.6326, or visit woodruffsawyer.com.

Contact: press@woodruffsawyer.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1010747/Woodruff_Sawyer.jpg