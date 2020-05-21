Conviva Launches TikTok Analytics Becoming the First to Enable Brands to Measure Collective Social Media Success

New Addition to Conviva Social Insights Empowers Marketers To Measure TikTok Alongside Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter and YouTube

FOSTER CITY, California, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Conviva, the global leader in streaming media intelligence, today announced the launch of Conviva TikTok Analytics. This new tool is designed to provide social marketers with the insights and data they need to accurately evaluate the success of their TikTok campaigns. The Conviva Social Insights dashboard is the only tool that empowers brands to measure their TikTok campaigns alongside all other major social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Stories, Snapchat, Twitter and YouTube - an industry first for social media marketers.

The platform presents a significant new branding opportunity for companies, especially those looking to engage with younger demographics as TikTok's popularity continues to grow exponentially with more than 800 million monthly users. However, social marketers have struggled to accurately gauge the overall success of their TikTok programs without visibility into other social media campaigns, comparative benchmarks, and performance baselines to track business KPIs. Conviva TikTok Analytics was specifically designed to illuminate marketer blind-spots with a unified cross-platform view, delivering social media teams the comprehensive insight they need to make marketing decisions.

"TikTok is NASCAR's first new platform in more than five years," said Chris Littman, NASCAR, Director of Social Media Strategy. "While our team spends a great deal of time creating compelling content on our channel, Conviva's TikTok analytics will allow us to not only make data-driven decisions in publishing, but also share success stories in a way that's more digestible to all of our internal stakeholders."

Key benefits of Conviva's TikTok Analytics include:

Accelerate time to insight with streamlined reporting . Typical social managers spend 80% of their time on data collection and only 20% on data analysis. Conviva Social Insights inverts this to 20% data collection and 80% data analysis with unified measurement across all major social platforms. Conviva TikTok Analytics further centralizes this cross-platform view with streamlined workflows. This liberates social media teams with additional bandwidth and operational efficiencies for deeper data analysis and actionable insights.

Typical social managers spend 80% of their time on data collection and only 20% on data analysis. Conviva Social Insights inverts this to 20% data collection and 80% data analysis with unified measurement across all major social platforms. Conviva TikTok Analytics further centralizes this cross-platform view with streamlined workflows. This liberates social media teams with additional bandwidth and operational efficiencies for deeper data analysis and actionable insights. Identify key themes, hashtags, and content that drive the most TikTok views and engagements. In turn, publishers can refine their content strategies to make more of what resonates on TikTok, bolster viewer loyalty with typically younger audiences and minimize viewer churn.

that drive the most TikTok views and engagements. In turn, publishers can refine their content strategies to make more of what resonates on TikTok, bolster viewer loyalty with typically younger audiences and minimize viewer churn. Benchmark performance around key tentpole events and integrate TikTok into ongoing branded content strategies. Conviva TikTok Analytics' heightened transparency into followers and viewing behaviors enriches sponsorship and promotion opportunities around marquee and primetime events.

"It is essential to understand your investment in new and emerging social platforms," said Nick Cicero, Conviva VP of Strategy. "Conviva Social Insights delivers customers a clear window into social performance across each of the leading platforms, now including TikTok, so they can assess how to allocate time and resources into making more engaging content for their audiences."

To learn more about Conviva Social Insights and TikTok Analytics visit www.conviva.com/tiktok-analytics.

About Conviva

Conviva is the leader in streaming media intelligence, powered by its real-time platform. More than 250 industry leaders and brands - including CBS, CCTV, Cirque Du Soleil, DAZN, Disney+, HBO, Hulu, Sky, Sling TV, TED, Univision, and WarnerMedia - rely on Conviva to maximize their consumer engagement, deliver the quality experiences viewers expect, and drive revenue growth. With a global footprint of more than 500 million unique viewers watching 150 billion streams per year across 3 billion applications streaming on devices, Conviva offers streaming providers unmatched scale for continuous video measurement, intelligence, and benchmarking across every stream, every screen, every second.

