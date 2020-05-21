Trina Solar publishes its Vertex module technology white paper, unveiling a brand new technology platform

CHANGZHOU, China, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Solar Co., Ltd ("Trina Solar" or the "Company"), the world's leading PV and smart energy total solution provider, has published a technology white paper on its 500W-plus Vertex ultra-high power modules (the "Vertex").

According to the white paper, the Vertex has built up a brand new product technology platform by breaking the inherent impression and conclusion of the module, and holds great potential for realizing 600W and higher power output based on its optimized solutions in terms of product design, manufacturing, transportation, system compatibility, etc.

Considering the impact of high current output on the junction box and inverter, module size on the installation, handling, transportation and logistics, Trina Solar has taken the lead in proposing a third-cut solar cell, 5*30 cell layout based on 210mm oversized wafers, with the perfect combination of Multi-Bus Bar, non-destructive cutting and high-density cell interconnection technology, which make the Vertex reaches 500W-plus power output and 21%-plus efficiency. The product design also takes into account the compatibility of downstream systems, paving the way for the Vertex in system integration and application.

To effectively improve product reliability, the Trina Solar R&D team has come up with several solutions to optimize hot-spot prevention and mechanical load performance. The Vertex has successfully passed a hot-spot durability test in accordance with IEC 61215 standards.

Franck Zhang, Head of product strategy and value management of Trina Solar said, "Since the beginning of this year the photovoltaic industry has leapfrogged into the era of 500W-plus ultra-high power output. By choosing a size of 210mm Trina Solar has locked in the wafer size over the next few years as other size options face upgrading challenges and higher costs.

"As a pioneering ultra-high power product, the Vertex is guided by customer value and is becoming the new industry standard. With the development and improvement of the industrial chain, especially in terms of glass supply capability, adding another column of solar cells to the existing five-column design, the Vertex power output can be increased to 600W. It will further drive down solar PV system costs and LCOE, accelerating the global application of PV power." Franck Zhang added.

To download the Vertex module technology white paper:

http://pages.trinasolar.com/Vertex-Module-Whitepaper.html

About Trina Solar

Trina Solar is a world leading and total solutions provider for solar energy. Founded in 1997, Trina Solar develops proprietary smart PV solutions for large power stations as well as commercial and residential solutions, energy storage systems and photovoltaic modules. As the world's leading provider of integrated solar energy solutions, Trina Solar has also taken the lead in the world of energy IoT (internet of things). It is committed to becoming a global leader in this new and emerging sector. For more information, please visit www.trinasolar.com.