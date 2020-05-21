Schneider Electric Introduces New Public API to Simplify Management at the Edge

- EcoStruxure IT Expert APl enables users to integrate remote monitoring capabilities into preferred platforms and gain enhanced visibility to distributed IT infrastructure

- New capabilities strengthen EcoStruxure IT solution portfolio with continued innovation, creating new revenue streams for partners and a more open ecosystem

LONDON, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced that it has released a public API (application programming interface) for cloud-based software EcoStruxure IT Expert. The first public API for EcoStruxure IT Expert, it enables IT solution providers and end users to seamlessly integrate a power and critical infrastructure monitoring platform into any preferred management system.

With the introduction of EcoStruxure IT Expert API, Schneider Electric is helping to simplify management at the edge for IT solution providers and end users who are managing distributed IT infrastructure. EcoStruxure IT Expert API builds on the success of EcoStruxure IT Expert, the industry's first hosted monitoring platform, which is vendor-agnostic and powered by artificial intelligence. Now enhanced with new public API capabilities, the platform keeps increasing its flexibility. For example, users can maintain a local data store and build custom applications that react to changes. With this increased access to energy and infrastructure resource data, users can make changes to increase efficiency and sustainability.

Access to data via EcoStruxure IT Expert API creates opportunities for growth and efficiency

"We are working with our partners and customers in new and different ways so they can gain the right visibility and insights on their IT infrastructure while we help to create a more open ecosystem," said Kevin Brown, Senior Vice President EcoStruxure, Energy Management Business, Schneider Electric. "We have been talking about releasing a public API in the past year, and this announcement of its availability for EcoStruxure IT Expert demonstrates our on-going commitment to solving efficiency and sustainability challenges with edge computing while also opening up new business opportunities for partners."

With the addition of the public API, IT solution providers can easily integrate the EcoStruxure IT platform into their preferred systems. By adding remote monitoring of power and critical infrastructure into their portfolio, solution providers drive differentiation and bring more value to their customers who are grappling with the complexities of edge network management.

"EcoStruxure IT Expert API brings additional power-based instrumentation to bear, supplementing our current platform with additional data to increase our related value proposition and enrich the overall customer experience," said Wayne St. Jacques, Vice President, Managed & Executive Services, ePlus.

EcoStruxure IT Expert API key benefits:

Third-party integration: Integrate the EcoStruxure IT platform into your existing systems to mitigate risk of downtime by monitoring power and critical infrastructures.

Integrate the EcoStruxure IT platform into your existing systems to mitigate risk of downtime by monitoring power and critical infrastructures. Improved, instantaneous visibility: Access critical infrastructure data from your preferred system and retrieve a snapshot of its current state to determine any alarms.

Access critical infrastructure data from your preferred system and retrieve a snapshot of its current state to determine any alarms. Smarter, data-driven decision making: Capture alarm, inventory, sensor and location data to make key decisions and, in the case of a partner, make proactive recommendations to customers.

Capture alarm, inventory, sensor and location data to make key decisions and, in the case of a partner, make proactive recommendations to customers. Improved reporting: Pull data from your power and critical devices into existing or new dashboards and gain the ability to add metrics with a granular level of detail.

EcoStruxure IT Expert API is available globally in all markets, except China.

EcoStruxure IT Expert API is subscription based, contact your Schneider Electric representative or visit theEcoStruxure IT web page.

With an open, vendor-agnostic platform, EcoStruxure IT software and services provide the power and flexibility for customers to seamlessly manage critical infrastructure devices on their own, with a partner, or to leverage Schneider Electric's expert service engineers to manage it on their behalf.

About EcoStruxure

EcoStruxure is our open, interoperable, IoT-enabled system architecture and platform. EcoStruxure delivers enhanced value around safety, reliability, efficiency, sustainability, and connectivity for our customers. EcoStruxure leverages advancements in IoT, mobility, sensing, cloud, analytics, and cybersecurity to deliver Innovation at Every Level. This includes Connected Products, Edge Control, and Apps, Analytics & Services which are supported by Customer Lifecycle Software. EcoStruxure has been deployed in almost 500,000 sites with the support of 20,000+ developers, 650,000 service providers and partners, 3,000 utilities and connects over 2 million assets under management.

From energy and sustainability consulting to optimizing the life cycle of your operational systems, we have world-wide services to meet your business needs. As a customer-centric organization, Schneider Electric is your trusted advisor to help increase asset reliability, improve total cost of ownership and drive your enterprise's digital transformation towards sustainability, efficiency and safety.

About Schneider Electric

At Schneider, we believe access to energy and digital is a basic human right. We empower all to make the most of their energy and resources, ensuring Life Is On everywhere, for everyone, at every moment.

We provide energy and automation digital solutions for efficiency and sustainability. We combine world-leading energy technologies, real-time automation, software and services into integrated solutions for Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries.

We are committed to unleash the infinite possibilities of an open, global, innovative community that is passionate about our Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

https://www.se.com/uk/en/

Discover Life Is On

Discover EcoStruxure

Related resources:

EcoStruxure IT

Edge Computing

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram | Blog

Hashtags: LifeIsOn EcoStruxure EdgeComputing