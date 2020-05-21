The Indian government plans to set up of a 10 MW grid-connected solar project and a range of unique off-grid applications - including solar trees and solar drinking water kiosks - to meet all the energy requirements of town situated next to a 13th-century Hindu temple.From pv magazine India India's Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has agreed to back a solar project that will provide all of the electricity needed for the ancient Konark Sun Temple (Surya Mandira) and the adjacent town of Konark, in the eastern state of Odisha. The project will include a 10 MW grid-connected solar project ...

