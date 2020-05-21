BioLargo, Inc.: BioLargo's CupriDyne Technology Proven Effective at Inactivating SARS-CoV-2

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2020 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), developer of sustainable technologies and a full-service environmental engineering company, today announced that its patented CupriDyne® technology has been proven in a third-party study to be effective in inactivating SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic. The study was conducted by researchers at the Galveston National Laboratory (GNL), a biosafety level (BSL) level 3 lab associated with the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB).

To introduce a product to market that can make a COVID-19 claim, BioLargo will need approval from the Environmental Protection Agency. It has retained an EPA consultant and is considering the options to fast-track an application, including through a special Section 18 exemption. Management believes that a CupriDyne based COVID-19 product would provide a safe, environmentally friendly spray or misting product to enable effective decontamination of enclosed spaces and public places, and would provide an additional tool for protection to front-line workers and vulnerable persons as governments begin to allow businesses to reopen.

Results of the study conducted by the Galveston National Lab have been published here: https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.05.08.082701v1

The study concluded:

"The novel iodine complex tested herein offers a safe and gentle alternative to conventional disinfectants for use on indoor and outdoor surfaces."

Dennis P. Calvert, President & CEO of BioLargo commented, "Iodine has a long history of use as a first-line disinfectant and antiviral agent, so it does not come as a surprise that CupriDyne was found to be effective against SARS-CoV-2. Research also shows that iodine-containing solutions were used in previous pandemics, including the 1918 Spanish Flu, and the SARS and MERS outbreaks in 2006 and 2013. Our products offer a unique, non-toxic and non-staining form of iodine that is exceptionally suited to help stop spread of this virus."

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. is an innovator of technology-based products and environmental engineering solutions provider driven by a mission to "make life better". We feature unique disruptive solutions to deliver clean air, clean water and a clean, safe environment (www.biolargo.com). Our engineering division features experienced professional engineers dedicated to integrity, reliability, and environmental stewardship (www.biolargoengineering.com). Our industrial odor control division, Odor-No-More (www.odornomore.com) features CupriDyne Clean Industrial Odor Eliminator (www.cupridyne.com), which eliminates the odor-causing compounds and VOCs rather than masking them, and is now winning over leading companies in the solid waste handling and wastewater industries and other industries that contend with malodors and VOCs. Our subsidiary BioLargo Water (www.biolargowater.ca) develops the Advanced Oxidation System "AOS," a disruptive industrial water treatment technology designed to eliminate waterborne pathogens and recalcitrant contaminants with better energy-efficiency and lower operational costs than incumbent technologies. We are a minority stockholder of and licensor to our subsidiary Clyra Medical (www.clyramedical.com), which features effective and gentle solutions for chronic infected wounds to promote infection control and regenerative tissue therapy.

About Galveston National Laboratory/UTMB

The Galveston National Laboratory (GNL) is a sophisticated high containment research facility that serves as a critically important resource in the global fight against infectious diseases. The GNL is located on the campus of the University of Texas Medical Branch and operates under the umbrella of UTMB's Institute for Human Infections and Immunity.

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) provides funding for the BSL4 laboratories and operations at the GNL, and the lab's top priority is research to develop diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines to combat the most dangerous diseases in the world.

Researchers at the GNL are internationally known for their expertise working with pathogens including Ebola and Marburg, emerging infectious diseases like MERS, and mosquito borne viruses like Zika and Chikungunya. The Galveston National Laboratory is home to research that is funded by NIAID, the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and other federal agencies, as well as academic partners, private foundations, and the Biopharmaceutical industry.

