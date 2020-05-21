Codebase Ventures Inc. Updates Its World High Life Investment as Capacity Increased for Wholesale Business

LH Botanicals, Wholesale Arm of Love Hemp, Adds New Technology and Manufacturing Capabilities to Meet Growing Demand for New Products

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2020 / Codebase Ventures Inc. ("Codebase" or the "Company") (CSE:CODE)(FSE:C5B)(OTCQB:BKLLF) an investment company, is providing an update on its investment in World High Life Plc (LIFE) (WRHLF).

World High Life's wholly owned subsidiary, Love Hemp Ltd (Love Hemp), has increased capacity for its LH Botanicals wholesale business with new machinery and technology to meet growing demand and maintain the highest operating standards.

LH Botanicals provides a complete range of CBD products for wholesale, bulk and white label, all certified THC-free in customisable bottle sizes, concentrations and flavours. Established by the founders of Love Hemp, Tony Calamita and Thomas Rowland, the London-headquartered company has invested in advanced in-house technology that can test for the widest range of cannabinoids as standard.

LH Botanicals Product Offering Highlights

LH Botanicals bulk CBD products are available as CBD rich oils, isolate crystals, water soluble powders, body salves, liquid terpenes, flavoured isolate e-liquids, broad spectrum unflavoured e-liquids, vegan jelly domes, gummy bears and soft gel capsules

LH Botanicals has expanded their product offering with the addition of a bath bomb machine capable of producing 5,000 bath bombs per day

LH Botanicals has also responded to an increase in customer demand for capsules with the acquisition of an additional capsule machine capable of producing 100,000 capsules per day

Consumer demand for CBD is increasing, as people turn to more natural health and wellness solutions and remedies. This is reflected in wholesale demand for new products, as a result LH Botanicals continues to prioritize its client's requests for innovation. The complete line-up of products provided by LH Botanicals are held to the highest industry standards, which ensures the reliability and quality necessary to grow consumer loyalty for LH's wholesale clients.

About Codebase Ventures Inc.

Codebase Ventures Inc. is an investment company, led by technology and business experts who invest early in great ideas in sectors that have significant upside, including the cannabis sector. We operate from the understanding that technology is always evolving, bringing early opportunities for strategic investments that can deliver the exponential returns to our shareholders. We seek out and empower the innovators who are building tomorrow's standards with platforms, protocols and innovations - not just products. We invest early, support those founders, take their ideas to market, and work tirelessly to help them realize their vision.

