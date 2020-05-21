Acquisition will enable Genesis to launch digital asset prime brokerage

Genesis, an industry pioneer and leader in digital currency trading and lending, today announced its acquisition of Vo1t, a market-leading insured digital custody service. The new addition will supplement Genesis's existing services, which include global over-the-counter trading and institutional lending, and enable Genesis to launch its Prime Services, a one-stop-shop for trading, lending, and securing digital assets, later this year.

"Our acquisition of Vo1t is a giant strategic step forward in our quest to become the world's first full-service digital currency prime broker," said Michael Moro, CEO of Genesis. "The Vo1t team has renowned expertise across cybersecurity, collateral management, quality assurance, and governance. They're a natural fit as Genesis develops a more robust and secure digital currency platform to increase access to deep pools of liquidity while increasing capital efficiency for our counterparties."

London-based Vo1t has served as a leading digital custody service provider since 2015. The firm's secure cold storage platform supports most mainstream digital currencies and tokens, utilizes multiple layers of military-grade encryption along with comprehensive security insurance, and is trusted by some of the world's largest financial institutions.

"The entire Vo1t team is excited to be joining Genesis," said Miles Parry, CEO and Co-founder of Vo1t. "Combining our secure custody technology with Genesis' market-leading trading and lending operations will create a powerful one-stop-shop for professional investors around the world. I look forward to the opportunities ahead as we continue to solve the market's evolving needs."

In the coming months, Genesis also plans to build an integrated client interface, create additional technology solutions, launch a derivatives trading desk, and add capital introduction capabilities for hedge funds, quant funds, asset managers, and family offices. To learn more about the history of Genesis Prime and the firm's plans for the future, click here.

Since 2013, Genesis has been a worldwide leader in over-the-counter digital currency trading and lending, providing deep pools of liquidity to institutional investors and high net worth individuals. Genesis combines operational excellence with best-in-class client services to provide the full suite of asset servicing investors demand from their prime broker.

