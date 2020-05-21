POMSnet Aquila MES software major release delivers the best of customer requests. Combining 60+ new features across the electronic batch record software suite, POMSnet Aquila MES sets a new bar for MES software.

Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2020) - POMS Corporation unveils POMSnet Aquila 2020.1.0 MES: the next generation of master batch record software enabling pharma, biotech, medical device and cell & gene therapy manufacturers to implement FDA-compliant paperless manufacturing workflows for batch records and product release. POMSnet Aquila is an industry-leading, cloud-enabled HTML5 manufacturing execution system. This release provides enhanced user experience by leveraging HTML5 technologies for the most comprehensive commercial off the shelf (COTS) MES product available to the life sciences industry. Specification Management gives a powerful boost to recipe authors by enabling High Speed Data Entry for MES recipe authors to view all recipe versions and edit all specifications from one screen with intuitive HTML5 native functionality. Aquila MES further enhances IIOT and Pharma 4.0 for life science manufacturers with visual and dynamic workflow Behaviors that provide real-time animation on electronic batch record displays with shop-floor camera feeds to stream real-time live operations and videos on demand. The release includes Native Biometric Authentication support for the industry-leading Nymi biometrics band, which reduces electronic signatures by 10-15 seconds saving manufacturers 66% time spent on logins and e-signatures.





POMSnet Aquila MES helps pharmaceutical manufacturing, biotech, cell & gene therapy, nutrition and medical device companies run efficient paperless operations while meeting the highest good manufacturing practices GMP compliance requirements of government agencies. Traditionally, life science companies manually record and document production activities with highly regulated paper and manual production data batch records. With POMSnet Aquila, the manufacturing workflow is digital, computer-guided and controlled by the manufacturing execution system to enforce regulatory requirements and best practices are implemented and cGMP followed.

"This release is it for me! This is HUGE for our customers and our support team," said Travis Castleman, Director of MES Support Operations at POMS. "To be able to get a global view of what's happening with the system is tremendous. Some customers have one server, others have 12 or more. This gives customers the ability to see everything visually with their own eyes."

POMS Corporation, based out of Washington, D.C., is an MES software provider that counts five of the world's 10 largest pharmaceutical companies among its clients.

POMSnet Aquila 2020.1.0 release is available now by contacting POMS Corporation.

About POMS Corporation

A Washington, D.C.-based provider of Manufacturing Execution System software for regulated life science companies. POMS provides web-based and cloud-based MES solutions for life science manufacturers ensuring compliance FDA 21 CFR Part 11 electronic signatures for electronic batch records. POMS Corporation's parent company Constellation Software Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, and traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange with $3.1 billion revenue and 16,000 employees worldwide.

Media Contact

Darrell Tanner

POMS

404-386-9279

Darrell.Tanner@poms.com



