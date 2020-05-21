The global photomask inspection market size is expected to grow by USD 318.21 million during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The impact can be expected to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The increase in the number of fabs has triggered the growth of the semiconductor equipment market, including the photomask inspection market. For instance, in China, fab construction is driven by the projected demand for the IoT devices and the government initiatives for internally manufactured chips. GlobalFoundries, UMC, and TSMC are setting up fabs in China in conjunction with local vendors and other companies. During the forecast period, the fab market is expected to have more than 22 fabs in operation. Moreover, the semiconductor industry has observed an increase in the size of silicon wafers from 100 mm to 300 mm. The shift to larger diameter wafers has reduced the cost of manufacturing semiconductor ICs by 20%-25%. Thus, companies such as Lasertec are spending heavily on upgrading the existing fabs and constructing new fabs for the manufacture of 200-mm wafers. This is expected to drive the global photomask inspection market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the growth of wireless computing devices will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Photomask Inspection Market: Growth of Wireless Computing Devices

Consumers electronics such as smartphones, laptops, and notebooks are in high demand. Sensors and MEMS are integral parts of these computing devices that are manufactured using 200-mm wafers. A total of one trillion sensors is estimated to be produced during the forecast period. The manufacture of sensors will require at least 1.7 million 200-mm wafers and approximately 300 200mm fabs. The growing applications of semiconductor wafers will have a high impact on semiconductor manufacturers as they will give rise to several fabs. This is likely to lead to an increased demand for photomask inspection equipment.

"Factors such as the rising demand for SoC technology, the growing focus on larger diameter wafer size, and the increasing demand for ASICs will have a significant impact on the growth of the photomask inspection market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Photomask Inspection Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the photomask inspection market by technology (optical inspection and e-beam inspection) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America and MEA).

The APAC region led the photomask inspection market share in 2019, followed by North America, Europe, and South America and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the support from governments in the development of several fabs, and an increase in the domestic production of ICs.

