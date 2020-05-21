Quantzig, a premier analytics solutions provider,has announced the completion of its latest success story that illustrates how supply chain network optimization helped a food manufacturing company to drive operational efficiency and reduce inventory costs by 65%.

Supply chain network optimization has become one of the crucial focus areas for food manufacturing companies. It encompasses the planning and management of all activities involved in sourcing, production, warehousing, and distribution of food products. Many food manufacturing companies enjoy significant business success in lieu of unique ways in which they have designed their supply chain and how they react towards changes in the global supply network. Today leading food and beverage manufacturing companies operating in developed nations are analyzing the importance of supply chain network optimization. However, a majority of businesses in developing countries need to go a long way in achieving the benefits of a mature, optimized supply chain.

With years of expertise in offering a plethora of supply chain analytics solutions, Quantzig has been actively supporting many clients across a range of industries in tackling different forms of supply chain disruptions. Based on our experience and interactions with clients from the food and beverage industry, we suggest that businesses must focus on leveraging supply chain analytics to make the most of the available data. Our supply chain network optimization experts work closely with clients to better understand their challenges and design analytics solutions for enhancing their supply chain processes. Right from demand forecasting to operational planning and supply chain optimization we've got you covered with our comprehensive portfolio of supply chain analytics solutions. Request a FREE demo to gain a sneak peek into our advanced supply chain analytics platforms and learn how we have helped businesses from various industries to achieve measurable outcomes by optimizing the supply chain network.

"We focus on developing dynamic supply chain network optimization capabilities that align the network to long-term business goals while empowering businesses to evaluate their assets on an ongoing basis," says a supply chain analytics expert from Quantzig.

Quantzig's Supply Chain Network Optimization Engagement: Outcomes, insights, and solutions offered

Quantzig's supply chain analytics team has extensive domain knowledge and experience in offering the best solutions to enable organizations to leverage data to optimize and streamline supply chain processes. Some of the solutions offered and results obtained as a part of this supply chain network optimization engagement are listed below:

Revamped the current process and streamlined supply chain operations

Enhanced value creation through the use of more systematic order management systems

Achieved significant improvements in performance by shortening the internal clearance processes

Reduced inventory costs by 65%

Modeled the entire supply chain from raw materials to finished products

Improved strategic and tactical decision making with visibility into network design, sourcing and capacity

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

