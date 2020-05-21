On May 21, 2020 Nasdaq Vilnius decided to satisfy the application of AB Energijos skirstymo operatorius and AB Ignitis gamyba and to remove AB Energijos skirstymo operatorius (ESO1L, ISIN code LT0000130023) and AB Ignitis gamyba (LNR1L, ISIN code LT0000128571) shares from the Baltic Main List. Taking into account distribution of the financial instruments among the investors and possible effect of the removal from the trading list on interests of investors the shares of AB Energijos skirstymo operatorius and AB Ignitis gamyba will be removed on July 1, 2020 (the last trading day on the Baltic Main list of AB Energijos skirstymo operatorius and AB Ignitis gamyba shares will be on June 30, 2020). These financial instruments will be removed from the Main List at the request of the issuers following the provisions of items 18.3, 18.4, and 19.3 of the Nasdaq Vilnius Listing rules. The Extraordinary General Meetings of the Companies' shareholders held on December 4, 2019 adopted decision to delist the Companies' shares from trading on Nasdaq Vilnius. The Companies' main shareholder UAB "Ignitis grupe" launched the tender offer submitting the offer to buy up remaining shares on April 03, 2020 and closed it on April 22, 2020. UAB "Ignitis grupe" after the execution of the tender offer owned 97,66% of AB "Energijos skirstymo operatorius" ir 97,45% of AB "Ignitis gamyba" shares. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 59 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.