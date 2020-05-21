Nasdaq Vilnius decided on May 21, 2020 to list the bonds of UAB "Ignitis grupe" on the Bond List on May 22, 2020 at the request of UAB "Ignitis grupe". Additional info: Issuer's name UAB "Ignitis grupe" ---------------------------------------------------------- Issuer's short name LEGR ---------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code XS2177349912 ---------------------------------------------------------- Securities issue date 21.05.2020 ---------------------------------------------------------- Securities maturity date 21.05.2030 ---------------------------------------------------------- Total nominal value of the issue 300 000 000 EUR ---------------------------------------------------------- Number of securities 3 000 ---------------------------------------------------------- Rate of interest 2% ---------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook short name LEGR020030A ---------------------------------------------------------- Interest payment dates 21 May from 2021 to 2030 ---------------------------------------------------------- Trading list Baltic Bond list ---------------------------------------------------------- Bonds issue was executed on the basis of UAB "Ignitis grupe" base prospectus for the issuance of non-equity securities under EUR 1,500,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme. Prospectus and other related documents are available on the website of UAB "Ignitis grupe" at https://www.ignitisgrupe.lt/en/bond-programmes and of the Bank of Lithuania at https://www.lb.lt/prospektai and in the enclosed attachement. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=777202