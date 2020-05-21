DigiCert Named 2020 Global Company of the Year in TLS Certificate Market by Frost & Sullivan

DigiCert's customer-focused strategy, feature-rich solutions and agile processes give it a distinct competitive advantage in the global market

LONDON, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recognizes DigiCert with the 2020 Global Company of the Year Award, based on its recent analysis of the global transport layer security (TLS) certificate market. DigiCert has exhibited strong market leadership in its growth, supporting the adoption of new standards and continually innovating with the industry's best, most modern public key infrastructure (PKI) technology. In addition to the strength in the TLS/SSL market, the company is also focused on new security technologies, such as protecting devices in the Internet of Things (IoT) and developing implementations of post-quantum cryptography (PQC). By developing these technologies and helping define standards to address new security use cases, the company is strengthening its leadership position within internet security.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1171533/Digicert_Award.jpg

"Leveraging its superior technology, customizing it to regional markets and building a best-in-class customer support system, DigiCert has captured the business of 89% of the Fortune 500 companies and the world's most recognized brands," said Swetha Krishnamoorthi, Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Further, DigiCert has successfully integrated the technology strengths of the former Symantec TLS and PKI business to provide an unequaled product portfolio and scalability for partners and customers. DigiCert's certificates and management tools support a wide range of enterprise needs and use cases, ranging from standard TLS to compliance-specific use cases such as Google AMP and EU-trusted qualified certificates for natural persons, legal entities or web authentication (QWACs). The company also supports cloud-based code signing, remote document signing, a host of IoT device authentication and encryption scenarios, large enterprise secure remote access, secure email and much more."

DigiCert CertCentral TLS Manager enables organizations to issue, discover, renew and revoke certificates in an automated manner. CertCentral features an intuitive UI and is built on APIs for easy certificate management at any scale. DigiCert's modern and growing DigiCert ONE platform, which also includes DigiCert Enterprise PKI Manager and DigiCert IoT Device Manager, enables management of all types of certificate deployments, such as cloud, on premises, in-country and hybrid environments.

DigiCert has upgraded its infrastructure in a way not seen in its industry to support large installations, regionally-focused deployments and high-volume, rapid certificate enrollments for the world's largest web platform companies. The company's agile product development process allows it to roll out changes and product updates more quickly than competitors. This strategy has helped the company create the industry's first PQC toolkit, which enables companies to create hybrid certificates for testing in their systems. DigiCert actively engages with industry standards and regulatory bodies to drive the creation and support of new standards and ensure a safe internet and IoT for consumers, including the CA/Browser Forum, IETF, W3C, ASCX9, PCI Council, SAE, CableLabs, CI+, AeroMACS, WinnForum, Industrial Internet Consortium, APWG and NIST NCCoE.

"With its multi-pronged approach to innovation, DigiCert has developed a hyper-converged, agile infrastructure that promises reliability, scalability, resiliency and shorter response time for its customers," noted Swetha. "Its emphasis on user experience and a customer-first approach to product development will ensure its continued domination of the digital certificate market in the long term."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Kristen Moore

P: 210.247.3823

E: kristen.moore@frost.com

About DigiCert

DigiCert is the world's leading provider of scalable TLS/SSL, IoT and PKI solutions for identity and encryption. The most innovative companies, including 89% of the Fortune 500 and 97 of the 100 top global banks, choose DigiCert for its expertise in identity and encryption for web servers and Internet of Things devices. DigiCert supports TLS and other digital certificates for PKI deployments at any scale through its certificate lifecycle management solution, CertCentral . The company is recognized for its enterprise-grade certificate management platform, fast and knowledgeable customer support, and market-leading security solutions. For the latest DigiCert news and updates, visit digicert.com ?or follow? @digicert .

Contact:

Jeff Chandler

P: 801.701.9653

E: jeff.chandler@digicert.com