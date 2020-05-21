Joist Unveils Pro Elite SaaS Solution for Home Service & Remodeling Contractors

EverCommerce company, Joist, adds key workflow functionality to its SaaS offering

TORONTO, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Joist, the #1 invoicing and estimating platform for contractors, released Joist Pro Elite, an expansion on its first SaaS product, Joist Pro. Elite lets contractors enhance their estimates and invoices with new tools, including change order management, reporting, and licensing and credentials sections, alongside Joist Pro's existing suite of estimating, invoicing, payment processing, and project management features.

Home improvement professionals who leverage Joist Pro Elite can instantly send change orders for review and approval and use built-in reporting and notifications from a web or mobile application. Web and social links and licenses and credentials are accessible from IOS or Android devices. Joist plans to unveil further app and web optimizations for Joist Pro Elite users in early summer of 2020.

Joist now offers three tiers of its product: Joist, Joist Pro and Joist Pro Elite. For those already using a Joist product, upgrading is simple and maintains all existing account information. Joist's core mobile product can be downloaded at no cost. For more information on pricing, visit: https://www.joist.com/pricing/ .

Since its launch, Joist has invoiced over 29 billion in transactions, achieved a near 5-star app store rating, and seen more than 950,000 contractors use its products. With the newly added value of the Joist Pro Elite product, Joist continues to grow its arsenal of purpose-built features that cater to the needs of home improvement professionals.

Joist was acquired in 2018 by EverCommerce, a service commerce platform, providing software solutions to businesses in the Home & Field Service sector across North America.

To learn more about Joist and its suite of SaaS solutions, visit: https://www.joist.com

About Joist

Founded in 2013, Joist is the #1 platform for trades contractors, providing estimating, invoicing, project management, payment processing, and financing solutions for more than 115,000 contractors across North America, and processing more than $12B/year in invoices. Joist is on a mission to make contractors heroes, and is continuously innovating its mobile, and web-based solutions to help contractors run their businesses more efficiently and make job-winning effortless. Joist is headquartered in downtown Toronto, Ontario. To learn more about Joist, visit https://www.joist.com.

About EverCommerce:

EverCommerce is the leading service commerce platform, providing the top marketing, business management, and customer retention solutions to more than 300,000 service businesses across the globe. Specializing in Home & Field Services, Health Services, and Fitness & Wellness industries, EverCommerce develops, acquires, and transforms mission-critical software that helps service-based businesses accelerate growth, streamline operations, and increase retention. Learn more at https://www.evercommerce.com.

