Web Presence: Cancer Survivor Amber Marchese Notes Co-Star's Cancer Will Return if She Goes Back to RHOC

Amber Marchese backs up Peggy Sulahian; says RHONJ-related stress will bring cancer back

COLTS NECK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2020 / In a recent discussion about the Real Housewives of Orange County show, Peggy Sulahian stated for the record that she would never return to the show as she fears it would cause her cancer to come back. Fellow Real Housewives of New Jersey star and cancer survivor Amber Marchese agrees with her, noting that she suffered a relapse six months after filming the last episode.

Fans and non-fans alike are likely to remember Amber Marchese's first battle with cancer about five years ago. She was a thirty-one-year-old mother of two when she underwent both a double mastectomy and eighteen months of chemotherapy. At the time, she told fans that she intended to handle her health challenges with grace, positivity, and faith; furthermore, she asserted, she would turn it into an opportunity to raise awareness. "Some good has to come from this", Amber Marchese noted, and she turned out to be right. Amber Marchese is now not just an actress but also a philanthropist who donates time and money to charitable causes that promote cancer awareness and provide support for young women with cancer.

It's worth noting that Amber Marchese and Peggy Sulahian aren't the only ones concerned about the impact of stress on one's health. Lorenzo Cohen, Ph.D., Director of the Integrative Medicine Program at MD Anderson makes it clear that chronic stress is not something to take lightly. His colleague, Anil K. Sood, M.D., reports that chronic stress can help cancer grow and spread in a number of ways. The National Cancer Institute concurs, pointing out that there is evidence that "psychological stress can affect a tumor's ability to grow and spread."

Peggy Sulahian and Amber Marchese certainly have a lot of experience handling stress, and they aren't the only ones to note that starring in a Real Housewives franchise is not easy. Fellow RHONJ star Joe Gorga likened it to being pregnant for eight years and told viewers they should be glad they aren't on the show. It's a sentiment that both Amber Marchese and Peggy Sulahian are likely to agree with. Fame certainly has its price. Amber Marchese has undoubtedly handled her fame, illness, and subsequent recovery incredibly well; at the same time, Peggy Sulahian is also making wise decisions by putting her health above her career and staying off a show that, according to Amber Marchese, could very well lead to a cancer relapse.

