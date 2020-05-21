Paul Sturt Speaks Out About Success, Motivation, and Work Ethic

In two recent interviews, Paul Sturt shared what he has learned throughout his extensive career

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2020 / Paul Sturt was recently featured in two exclusive interviews with the publications Ideamensch and Kivo Daily. Sturt highlighted his career and shared his insight regarding various topics including success, motivation, and work ethic.

Paul Sturt is a managing director from St. Albert, Alberta. He works in the mergers and acquisitions industry.

In his interview with Ideamensch, Sturt spoke at length about what he has learned through his career. He also offered advice and urged others to believe in their abilities.

"Too often, we get wrapped up in self-doubt and this only serves to set us further back," said Paul Sturt.

"If you have proven yourself once, you will prove yourself again."

In his interview with Kivo Daily, Sturt discussed some of the challenges he encountered while starting out in his career.

"Adversity and doubt are inevitable, especially in business. However, I believe that the bigger the obstacles we overcome, the stronger we are for it," said Paul Sturt.

"I think that both adversity and doubt are opportunities to show yourself and the world exactly what you are made of and that you will stop at nothing to achieve positive results."

For more information, please visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/paul-m-sturt/.

About Paul Sturt

Paul Sturt graduated from the University of Alberta with a double major in Finance and Accounting. He then joined a small accounting firm, where he worked for the next four years while earning his designation as a chartered accountant (CA). Sturt continued his public accounting career with Gardiner Karbani Andy and Partners as well as the esteemed PriceWaterhouse Coopers. Ultimately, he transitioned careers and worked as corporate controller for Sureway Construction for two years before working as chief financial officer with Thompson Construction. He eventually became vice president and served the organization for 11 years. Paul Sturt currently acts as a Managing Director at STS Partners and is responsible for international mergers and acquisitions with a focus on civil construction and oil and gas. He serves the North American market on sell side transactions and worldwide on buy side transactions.

