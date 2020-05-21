Kevin David, the "Unemployed CEO," Announces the Launch of His New 2020 Amazon FBA Ninja Masterclass

Kevin David is Looking Forward to Sharing His Knowledge and Expertise with Others

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2020 / Kevin David, an internationally renowned leader on eCommerce who is known as the "Unemployed CEO," is pleased to announce the launch of his 2020 Amazon FBA Ninja Masterclass.

Kevin David started launching multiple businesses from an early age, the first one when he was only 21 years old - not with much success at first. Today he is an international expert on entrepreneurship, social media, digital marketing, and has created multiple 8-figure businesses. Humbled by success, now he's ready to give something back.

Everything about Kevin David's childhood was ordinary. He grew up in Oregon with his family, played soccer for his local team, and enjoyed all the pleasures a small town could offer. Yet, he quickly realized that the ordinary lifestyle wasn't for him and he would never achieve the level of success he wanted if he settled for the same thing as everyone else.

"I loved my childhood. I was happy, but I knew the world was full of opportunities and I wasn't going to get them handed to me on a plate," says Kevin. "It was right then I realized that if I wanted to achieve anything in life, I had to make things happen and go my own way."

After a string of jobs stacking shelves and flipping burgers while making his way through college, Kevin David eventually began a career in accountancy at PriceWaterhouseCoopers shortly after graduation. Although a seemingly prestigious position with over 500 applicants, Kevin soon realized working 80-hour-plus weeks for someone else was not the life he was meant to live.

He left PriceWaterhouseCoopers sometime later after landing his dream job as Privacy Consultant at Facebook HQ, in Menlo Park, California.

"Up until that point all I'd ever thought about was working for Facebook. It was a dream come true, or so I thought" says Kevin. "There were great perks, and I knew that thousands of people would have loved to be in my position, but it still wasn't enough. It was then I realized that I was never going to be happy working for somebody else."

This would mark the beginning of Kevin David's entrepreneurial journey.

Kevin David launched various different start-ups using the money he'd saved from his previous jobs, but never found any success financially.

It was at this point, after leaving his dream job at Facebook and moving back into his parents' home in Oregon, Kevin David discovered the Amazon FBA platform that would change his life forever.

Within just one month, Kevin David was ready to launch his first Amazon product and has never looked back. He harnessed the knowledge of Amazon's top sellers and added what he'd learned from trial and error to develop a market-leading strategy that would skyrocket his Amazon seller ranking to superstar status.

What started off as another side-income project in his parent's basement quickly evolved into the enormous, failsafe passive income that would give him the financial freedom to explore his passions and make a difference in the world.

Soon after becoming one of the world's leading Amazon sellers and making his fortune fast, he launched his first digital course, to help other new entrepreneurs achieve the same success and glory.

"I figured that after making all that money and being fortunate enough to have experienced so much success so quickly, it was my responsibility to give something back" says Kevin David. "Using everything I'd learned about Amazon FBA, eCommerce, social media, digital marketing and everything in between, I wanted to teach the entrepreneurs of tomorrow how to get a foot on the ladder in the modern market."

Kevin David says he has been viewed more than 1 billion times across social media, primarily for his expertise in eCommerce and gaining financial freedom. David is the also author of the best-selling book "Unfair Advantage" which teaches people the secret companies like AirBnB and Uber use to become market leaders, while the majority of businesses fail.

As well as founding several 8-figure businesses of his own, Kevin David is now an investor, partner, and mentor to double-digit multi-million-dollar businesses, and through his top 25 business podcast and social media shares insight and business and life lessons with his followers.

"Though I'll never be able to change the past, I know that I can change the future for any entrepreneurs out there who want to find on Amazon" says Kevin.

"With my course there's no BS; just facts. I'm not out to rob anyone. I don't need to. I've already made my money from my winning Amazon FBA strategy, which is exactly what I teach to my students. No fluff. No nonsense."

Kevin David is also recognized as a global expert and educator in building wildly profitable online businesses. In particular, he is known throughout the world for his software, his digital mentorship programs that tens of thousands of people have joined, his large Facebook communities, his 1M subscriber YouTube channel, and millions of social media followers.

"I'm eternally grateful to my students, my followers, my business partners and my loyal customers for getting me where I am today and continuing to believe in me," says Kevin David. "I'm proud to be on this journey with you all and I know that we'll continue working together and never give up trying to make the world a happier place."

Connect with Kevin David on YouTube or read his latest best-selling book, "Unfair Advantage" today for free.

About Kevin David, the New Age Entrepreneur:

Kevin David has been featured on Forbes, Entrepreneur and Inc for his achievements. With thousands of students, his training courses continue to create new success stories every single day. Kevin David is also an Author, Investor, and Entrepreneur who has been viewed more than 1 billion times across social media primarily for his expertise in eCommerce and gaining financial freedom. For more information, please visit https://officialkevindavid.com/.

Contact:

Kevin David

kevin@officialkevindavid.com

18004252401

SOURCE: Kevin David

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/590893/Kevin-David-the-Unemployed-CEO-Announces-the-Launch-of-His-New-2020-Amazon-FBA-Ninja-Masterclass