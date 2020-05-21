Modev Connects Global Voice Tech Community with VOICE Global, 24-hour Livestream Event on June 9, 2020

Inaugural VOICE Global to feature Dave Isbitski of Amazon Alexa and Echo, Daniel Padgett of Google, Ben Rosenberg of the BBC, and more; VOICE Summit 2020 in October will be held virtually

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2020 I VOICE Global, a free livestream event powered by Modev, today released the lineup of industry experts, innovators and thought leaders to participate in the 24/7 voice-first event on June 9, 2020. In conjunction with the announcement of this powerful lineup, Modev looks to the future and, given the current unfolding safety concerns, announces that VOICE 2020, the world's largest, voice-first conference, will host its annual summit as an entirely-virtual event, October 5-8, 2020.

Keynote speakers for VOICE Global include industry thought leaders such as Chief Evangelist, Alexa and Echo, at Amazon, Dave Isbitski, Head of Distribution at BBC, Ben Rosenberg, Head of Conversation Design, Search & Assistant at Google, Daniel Padgett, Founder and Managing Partner at Backstage Capital, Arlan Hamilton, Founder of Bespoken, John Kelvie, Co-Founder and COO of Bamboo Learning, Irina Fine, Head of Conversational Research and Strategy at Versa and CEO of Women in Voice, Joan Palmiter Bajorek, and, Author, Speaker, Radio & Media Personality at Moven, Brett King.

From live keynotes led by Google Assistant and Amazon to online workshops and insightful panels, VOICE Global offers something for everyone interested in learning about voice. This completely free, entirely virtual conference allows unlimited access to voice-first knowledge which is why it is gearing up to be the world's largest virtual voice conference, with multiple countries represented. The conference will livestream the best and latest in voice across the biggest industries with superstar speakers and pioneering thinkers to share everything from the latest trends to how voice tech is helping us through these challenging times.

"VOICE Summit not only promises to provide the industry with a single destination for professionals who are passionate about developing, designing and marketing voice, chat and intelligent agents, but will also do so in a way that both ensures attendee safety and proves the efficacy of voice technology," said Modev CEO, Pete Erickson.

"Our annual VOICE Summit is known as the single destination for connecting developers, marketers, investors, and other stakeholders from retail, financial services, healthcare, transportation, marketing, higher education and government. It is one of the industry's only must-attend events in order for businesses to stay on top of the latest voice innovation.

"We take our role as a community leader quite seriously and will reconvene in-person when it's safe. In the meantime, we are going to connect in the best possible way that helps all of us get through this crisis," added Erickson.

One important impact of COVID-19 is society's growing level of comfort with intelligent voice assistants, translating to a drastic increase of adoption within both consumer and B2B markets. A national survey of 1,660 adults in the U.S. found that 77% are changing their routine because of the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in significantly more use of voice assistants.

According to the new Smart Audio Report published by NPR and Edison Research, the percentage of voice assistant device owners who use voice commands at least once or several times a day rose between the beginning of 2020 and the start of April. In the UK, Adswizz is reporting that smart speaker use in the home is up 100 percent.

"The voice-tech industry is ever-growing, but the increase in necessity over the past few months has been significant," continued Erickson. "As the population is confined to their homes, the awareness for what smart home technology is capable of has motivated industry leaders to continue innovating."

ABI estimates that voice control device shipments for smart home devices hit 141 million last year, and in 2020 will grow globally by close to 30 percent. For the broader market of voice assistants, Juniper Research estimates 4.2 billion devices in use this year, growing to 8.4 billion by 2024, with much of the interactions on smartphones.

VOICE 2019 welcomed more than 6,200 voice-first professionals from 30 countries and VOICE 2020 is still expected to attract an audience of more than 7,000 developers, designers, C-level executives, leading brands and agencies that are reimagining how society interacts with technology through voice.

"VOICE Summit is entrenched as the epicenter of voice technology and is a single destination for engaging developers, marketers, investors, as well as potential customers from Fortune 500 enterprises, government and small business market," added Erickson.

Free registration for VOICE Global visit https://www.voicesummit.ai/global

To secure one of the remaining sponsorship opportunities, or for additional information on VOICE 2020, please visit https://www.voicesummit.ai/sponsors.

About Modev:

Modev was founded by Pete Erickson in 2008 on the simple belief that human connection is vital in the era of digital transformation. Today, Modev leverages exponential technologies and methods to build communities at scale, manage transformation strategies and produce market/leading events such as VOICE Summit, sponsored by Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, and Spinnaker Summit, sponsored by Netflix. Modev also curates specialty communities such as Voicehacks, Machinery.ai and Security by Design. Modev staff, better known as "Modevators," include more than 50 community building and transformation experts from around the world. To learn more about Modev, VOICE and the breadth of events offered live and virtually, please go to modev.com.

About Voice Summit:

VOICE is a multi-day summit at the forefront of natural language processing, sponsored by Amazon Alexa and hosted by Modev. The 2020 Summit will be held in Washington, DC on October 5-8, 2020, and serve as a gathering place for more than 5000 developers, designers, C-level executives, leading brands and agencies who are reimagining how we interact with technology through voice. The program will consist of keynotes, breakout sessions, workshops and an Awards dinner recognizing the best in voice applications across 12 different categories. Host Committee includes NJIT, City of Newark, Greater Newark Convention and Visitors Bureau and The Newark Community Economic Development Council. www.voicesummit.ai. Additionally, VOICE is working with corporate partners to ensure that more than 1000 students and professionals from traditionally marginalized groups in tech have scholarships to attend the event. This will include mentorships, career opportunities, educational experiences, networking and much more.

