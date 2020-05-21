The Mission's trading update indicates some early signs of increasing activity among clients in the technology, healthcare and property sectors. The overall trading background remains difficult, but the group has adapted its ways of working relatively smoothly, with the benefit of earlier moves to centralise IT and support functions. Group agencies have also been doing some COVID-19-specific work and community support, including a promising wearable proximity monitor from Pathfindr, developed within the group's business incubator, fuse. Cost savings, including reduced salaries and non-payment of the FY19 final dividend, are helping preserve cash. Guidance and our forecasts remain withdrawn.

