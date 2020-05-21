Designed to increase profitability for partners, Secureworks' new program offers a simple engagement model, a broad portfolio of offerings and incentives based on competencies and performance

Today Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX), a leader in software-driven cybersecurity services, announces a new Global Partner Program to provide resellers and referral partners with a more streamlined and profitable way to meet growing customer demand for cybersecurity. Core elements of the program include standardized deal registration, a new partner portal and clear rules of engagement, all designed to encourage mutual success.

"During this time of rapid change and uncertainty, businesses are dealing with a heightened need for safety and security," said Maureen Perrelli, chief channel officer, Secureworks. "Our new channel program provides partners with access to Secureworks' leading cybersecurity solutions to address their customers' needs, along with a growth opportunity for a profitable and recurring revenue stream."

The Secureworks Global Partner Program is designed to be simple and flexible; no quotas and no tiering; and performance-based for maximum partner earnings. Secureworks is committed to helping partners drive margin through incremental discounts on deal registration and new customer acquisition.

Partner benefits are based on competencies and performance levels and include:

Base rebates Earn predictable rebates, where permitted, based on qualified revenue beginning with the first increment earned.

Earn predictable rebates, where permitted, based on qualified revenue beginning with the first increment earned. New business discount Receive extra discounts for signing up customers net new to Secureworks.

Receive extra discounts for signing up customers net new to Secureworks. Marketing Development Funds (MDF) Request proposal-based MDF, where permitted, based on business need and subject to approval.

Request proposal-based MDF, where permitted, based on business need and subject to approval. Online partner portal Receive access to sales and marketing resources, training, deal registration and a comprehensive content library for staying on the cutting edge of the cybersecurity marketplace.

Receive access to sales and marketing resources, training, deal registration and a comprehensive content library for staying on the cutting edge of the cybersecurity marketplace. Education and training Access to an easy path to earning competencies available through the online portal.

Products and services available through the new partner program include Secureworks' software-driven Red Cloak Threat Detection and Response (TDR) application, Managed Detection and Response (MDR) solution and Incident Management Retainer for proactive and emergency incident response. Solutions available through the partner program may vary by region.

The new Secureworks Global Partner Program is effective today. Current Secureworks partners and other prospective new partners are invited to sign up for the new program here. Terms and conditions apply and are based on Secureworks' criteria. The program is available globally with some regional exceptions.

