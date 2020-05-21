Thomson Reuters Corp - TR to Present at TD Conference

Thomson Reuters to Present at TD Securities Telecom & Media Virtual Conference

TORONTO, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Steve Hasker, president and chief executive officer, and Mike Eastwood, chief financial officer of Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI), will present at the TD Securities Telecom & Media Virtual Conference on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 12:55 p.m. EDT in New York. The presentation may include forward-looking information.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/13199/THOMSON_REUTERS_LOGO.jpg

A live audio webcast will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of tr.com. Additionally, an archive of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters is a leading provider of business information services. Our products include highly specialized information-enabled software and tools for legal, tax, accounting and compliance professionals combined with the world's most global news service - Reuters. For more information on Thomson Reuters, visit tr.com and for the latest world news, reuters.com.

CONTACTS