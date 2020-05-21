Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2020) - International Zeolite Corp. (TSXV: IZ) (OTC Pink: IZCFF) (FSE: ZEON) (the "Company") an international marketer and supplier of natural zeolite and zeolite products, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Hatem Kawar, P.Eng, MBA, as CFO of International Zeolite Corp. and Earth Innovations Inc. effectively immediately. Mr. Mark Groenewald will be stepping aside from the role of CFO and joining the Company's Strategic Advisory Committee. The Board of Directors extends its thanks to Mr. Groenewald for his many years of service and welcomes his continued association with the Company as an advisor to the Board.

Mr. Kawar has been actively involved with mineral exploration and production companies for nearly 30 years, bringing both technical operational experience and years of finance and accounting to bear. Following the completion of an Engineering degree at the University of Liverpool in the UK, Mr. Kawar was project manager for an industrial mineral operation in Saudi Arabia. Upon moving to Canada, he completed his MBA in Finance at the Schulich School of Business of York University, and for the past 20 years, has served as controller and/or CFO of several public mineral exploration companies in Canada.

"I have had the pleasure to work with Hatem over the past two years through his involvement with Earth Innovations. His skill set and experience along with his diligent attention to detail and proactive approach to operations has proved to be a valuable asset to the Company," said CEO Ray Paquette. "The consolidation of Earth Innovations accounting and administrative functions with those of International Zeolite is a natural progression to improve synergies within both entities. I am pleased that Hatem has agreed to take on the role of Chief Financial Officer. I also wish to extend my personal thanks to Mark Groenewald for his efforts and counsel over the past years and I'm pleased he is continuing on in an advisory capacity to the Company."

The Company is also pleased to announce the moving of its head office to Toronto. This move follows consolidation of its sales and marketing operations to Eastern Canada and will assist in further streamlining corporate management activities of the Company and its subsidiary Earth Innovations Inc.

