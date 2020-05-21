The "Flexible Packaging Market in Europe Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe flexible packaging market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2019-2025.
The European flexible packaging market is likely to grow on account of fast economic growth and high disposable incomes during the forecast period. The competitive edge lies with vendors that have technologically advanced equipment and can deliver on aseptic, retort, anti-counterfeit, and child-resistant packaging. The healthy growth of end-users, such as coffee, pet food, and fresh foods, has driven production higher. The demand from Western Europe, which is considered as the mature market with high disposable personal incomes, has been high for flexible packing.
Similarly, the demand from Eastern Europe is expected to increase during the forecast period on account of an increase in the purchasing power of customers. In the aftermath of the COVID-19, the global flexible packaging market growth is expected to witness a supply chain disruption on account of the voluntary shutdown of factories or authorities enforced lockdown. And Europe seems no exception. Almost 70% of the demand in Europe comes from the food and beverage segment. The luxury personal goods sector, home care applications, oils lubricants, and other non-food sectors are expected to witness a decline in the Q2 and Q3, 2020.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the Europe flexible packaging market during the forecast period:
- Increased Focus on Sustainable Flexible Packaging
- Increase in Adoption of Flexible Packaging over Rigid Packaging
- Growth in the E-commerce Industry
- Demand for Lightweight Products
Key Market Insights
- Offers sizing and growth prospects of the market for the forecast period 2020-2025.
- Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market.
- Includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.
- Delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the market.
- Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain competitive advantage.
The study considers the present scenario of the European flexible packaging market and its market dynamics for the period 2019-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the market.
Market Dynamics
Opportunities Trends
- Increased Focus on Sustainable Flexible Packaging
- Increased Adoption of Flexible Packaging Over Rigid Packaging
- Growing E-Commerce Industry
Growth Enablers
- Longer Shelf Life Changing Lifestyle
- Processed Food Retail Industry Expansion
- Demand For Lightweight Products
Restraints
- Rising Raw Material Cost
- Recycling Challenges in Flexible Packaging
- Competitive Marketplace
Key Vendors
- Amcor
- Mondi
- Sonoco
- Berry Global
- Sealed Air
- Constantia Flexibles
- Huhtamaki
Other Vendors
- RPC Group
- Permatex
- Ahlstrom
- Greif
- Westrock
- Smurfit Kappa
- Alu Flex Pack
- ProAmpac
- Wipak Group
- Saica
- Etapak
- Bischof+klein
- Innovia Films
- Uflex
- Coveris
- Alinvest
- Danaflex
- Eurofoil
- WZ Packaging
- WIPF Innovative Packaging Solutions
- Walki
- Symetal
- Krajcar Pack
- ITP
- Gascogne Flexible
- Schur Flexibles
- Schmid and Folien
- RKW
- Pouch Partners
- Perlen Packaging
- Aran Group
- Goglio Packaging
- Aluberg
- Kleiner Flexible Packaging,
- Carcano
