Southern Pacific Securities 05-3 PLC - Announcement of Delisting

Southern Pacific Securities 05-3 plc

6th Floor

125 Wood Street

London, EC2V 7AN

United Kingdom

SOUTHERN PACIFIC SECURITIES 05-3 PLC

(the "Issuer")

€131,000,000 Class A1a Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 2025

(Common Code Reg S: 23551403; Common Code 144A: 23640376; ISIN - Reg S: XS0235514030; ISIN - 144A: US84359UAA25)

$100,000,000 Class A1b Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 2025

(Common Code Reg S: 23551454; Common Code 144A: 23640406; ISIN - Reg S: XS0235514543; ISIN - 144A: US84359UAB08)

€130,000,000 Class A2a Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 2043

(Common Code Reg S: 23551497; Common Code 144A: 23640473; ISIN - Reg S: XS0235514972; ISIN - 144A: US84359UAD63)

£105,000,000 Class A2c Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 2043 (Common Code Reg S: 23551560; ISIN - Reg S: XS0235515607)

€24,000,000 Class B1a Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 2043

(Common Code Reg S: 23551608; Common Code 144A: 23640503; ISIN - Reg S: XS0235516084; ISIN - 144A: US84359UAG94)

£11,000,000 Class B1c Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 2043

(Common Code Reg S: 23551624; Common Code 144A: 23640538; ISIN - Reg S: XS0235516241; ISIN - 144A: US84359UAJ34)

€9,000,000 Class C1a Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 2043

(Common Code Reg S: 23551632; Common Code 144A: 23640554; ISIN - Reg S: XS0235516324; ISIN - 144A: US84359UAK07)

£12,000,000 Class C1c Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 2043

(Common Code Reg S: 23551675; Common Code 144A: 23640589; ISIN - Reg S: XS0235516753; ISIN - 144A: US84359UAM62)

€10,300,000 Class D1a Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 2043

(Common Code Reg S: 23551683; Common Code 144A: 23640619; ISIN - Reg S: XS0235516837; ISIN - 144A: US84359UAN46)

£3,000,000 Class D1c Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 2043

(Common Code Reg S: 23551721; Common Code 144A: 23640821; ISIN - Reg S: XS0235517215; ISIN - 144A: US84359UAQ76)

£9,200,000 Class DTc Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 2043

(Common Code Reg S: 23551764; ISIN - Reg S: XS0235517645)

£4,000,000 Class E1c Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 2043

(Common Code Reg S: 23551772; ISIN - Reg S: XS0235517728)

£4,800,000 Class ETc Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 2043

(Common Code Reg S: 23551799; ISIN - Reg S: XS0235517991)

£4,000,000 Class FTc Deferrable Interest Notes due 2043

(Common Code Reg S: 23551829; ISIN - Reg S: XS0235518296)

(the "Notes")

20 May 2020

Announcement of Delisting:

The Issuer hereby wishes to announce that it has requested Euronext Dublin to remove the Notes detailed above from the Euronext Dublin Market of Euronext Dublin.

This is effective 10 December 2019.

Directors of Southern Pacific Securities 05-3 plc

6th Floor

125 Wood Street

London, EC2V 7AN

United Kingdom

+44(0)203 994 7110

SPVServices@apexfs.com

Attn.: The Directors