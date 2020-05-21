Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its latest telecom analytics engagement. This success story explains how Quantzig helped a German telecom services provider to reduce the total cost of operations (TCO) while maintaining the quality of its services (QoS) using telecom analytics.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200521005397/en/

TELECOM ANALYTICS USE CASES (Graphic: Business Wire)

Quantzig's telecom analytics solutions help telecom companies to identify opportunities for value creation, demonstrate quick wins, and scale solutions to meet the needs of the business. Request a free brochure of our analytics solutions to learn more about our capabilities.

In today's competitive telecom sector, staying relevant by finding new revenue sources is quite challenging owing to the dynamism in the market. Also, the growing competition and the emergence of new technologies have negatively impacted subscription rates, which in turn, has curtailed growth leading to huge revenue losses for players all over the globe. Telecom service providers also face challenges due to mergers and the need to deliver a consistent user experience across all channels. Meanwhile, new market entrants, particularly OTT service providers that deliver services over the internet are trying to grab a large chunk of market share by innovating and offering advanced services to meet the needs of their customers.

At Quantzig, we understand that challenges such as these can curtail the ability of telecom companies to cater to the dynamic needs of its clients. Our telecom analytics solutions are designed to help telecom companies undertake an end-to-end digital transformation to achieve their business goals.

Want expert insights and recommendations? Talk to our analytics experts to learn more about the use cases of telecom analytics.

The Business Challenge

The client, a leading telecom service provider well-known for offering advanced telecom and networking services, realized that the key to increasing sales and subscription rates is to focus on reducing fraud through better risk management. This prompted the telecom company to leverage telecom analytics solutions to undertake a digital transformation to achieve its business goals. The client's challenges included:

The need to optimize core operations

Reduce TCO while maintaining the quality of its services (QoS)

High competitive pressures

"Our telecom analytics solutions are designed to help clients gain a competitive advantage and make the right decisions by gaining valuable insights about their operations and customer needs," says a telecom analytics expert from Quantzig.

Leading telecom clients have achieved a low total cost of ownership (TCO) and high return on investment (RoI) using our solutions. Gain limited-time complimentary access to our analytics platform to learn how we can help you.

The Solution Offered Value Delivered

In collaboration with Quantzig, the client set out to digitally transform their business processes. The primary objective was to reduce the total cost of operations (TCO) while maintaining the quality of its services (QoS) using telecom analytics. To help them achieve their objectives, our telecom analytics experts proposed a comprehensive three-pronged approach that focused on devising an implementation approach, setting up scalable processes, and progress and innovation.

Quantzig's telecom analytics enabled the client to:

Improve the efficiency of business operations by 3x

Achieve a 30% reduction in TCO

Quantzig's telecom analytics solutions offered predictive insights on:

Leveraging advanced telecom analytics for monitoring key performance metrics

Improving customer experience through process standardization

Are you ready to transform your challenges into fruitful opportunities? If yes, Contact our analytics experts to learn more.

Recent Success Stories:

Price Optimization For a Fortune 500 Silicon Wafer Manufacturing Company

A Healthcare Equipment Supplier Transforms Sales Operations and Drives Sales Using Predictive Sales Analytics

Redesigning the Pharma Logistics Supply Chain to Combat The Impact of COVID-19

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200521005397/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us