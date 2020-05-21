JSC VTB Bank (VTBR) Publication of Prospectus, Charter and Amendment to Charter in compliance with Listing Rules 14.3.11R and 18.4.3R 21-May-2020 / 17:44 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 21 May 2020, Moscow, Russia PJSC VTB Bank ("VTB") Publication of Prospectus, Charter and Amendment to Charter PJSC VTB Bank (LSE and MOEX trading symbol: VTBR), one of the largest Russian banks and a global provider of financial services announces that, in compliance with Listing Rules 14.3.11R and 18.4.3R, VTB has forwarded to the FCA for publication a copy of the Prospectus dated 11 May 2007, the Prospectus dated 14 February 2011, VTB Charter (translated in English) and its Amendment which are the documents that set out the terms and conditions on which its ordinary shares and the global depositary receipts representing its ordinary shares were issued. Copies of the documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism [1]. For more information please contact: Investor Relations Tel.: +7 (495) 775-71-39 E-mail: InvestorRelations@vtb.ru ISIN: US46630Q2021 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: VTBR LEI Code: 253400V1H6ART1UQ0N98 Sequence No.: 65373 EQS News ID: 1053081 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=1e84eb6c3310c93f7fb161c09372521b&application_id=1053081&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 21, 2020 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)