Online Doctor Visits With Raintree Telemedicine

LEE'S SUMMIT, MO / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2020 / Raintree Telemedicine, a Lee's Summit, Missouri based online medical service, would like to announce the availability of their online doctor visits. With many people staying home or simply looking to avoid human contact as much as possible due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it may be inconvenient for some to go out and find a doctor when they are in need of medical attention. Raintree Telemedicine's online doctor visits allow users to get in touch with a doctor from the comfort of their home and even get prescriptions sent to their pharmacy of choice.

The online medical service is designed to help patients deal with certain conditions that can be diagnosed over a video call. It is not designed to handle emergencies but is a very helpful tool for those who are in need of medical treatment but are not in so much danger that a visit to the doctor's office is necessary. "Consult with Raintree Telmedicine Medical Providers from the comfort of your own home," says Lisa McMillin, Office Manager at Raintree Telemedicine. "Connect with us from your computer, laptop, tablet or smartphone."

Raintree Telemedicine has primary care providers located in their Lee's Summit office offering a wide range of medical services aimed at helping patients with a variety of conditions both online and in-person. Whether one is in need of routine care, specialist care or comprehensive diagnostics, testing and treatment, Raintree Telemedicine, as part of Raintree Medical + Chiropractic Center, has the resources to provide these services. Their telemedicine service was designed with the intention of making the process of finding medical care as convenient as possible for anyone throughout the Kansas City metropolitan area in both Missouri & Kansas.

"At Raintree Telemedicine, we respect your time and want to make your life as easy as possible by offering medical services for the whole family, and help those trying to comply with social distancing guidelines," McMillin says. "At Raintree, all your healthcare needs are managed under one roof and sometimes even without you having to leave the comfort of your home. Our medical practitioners do not believe in a one-size-fits-all approach. We at Raintree Telemedicine and Raintree Medical + Chiropractic Center are genuinely concerned about the total health and well-being of each of our patients, and we work closely with you to accurately diagnose your symptoms and create a custom treatment plan based on your unique health needs. For conditions requiring the treatment of a specialist, we will provide the proper referrals."

No matter what the source of one's pain is, the experts at Raintree Telemedicine have the experience and knowledge needed to diagnose and treat it. The Medical Practitioners at Raintree Telemedicine are all highly trained and have access to state-of-the-art equipment. The medical center places a great emphasis on ensuring that their patients' lives are as healthy and happy as possible.

Raintree Telemedicine has received a large number of highly positive reviews from pleased patients. One patient left a great review of the Raintree Medical Center recently, stating, "I started going to Raintree Medical Center to see if there was something they could do for my migraines. I've suffered from headaches for years and have tried just about everything. I had tried chiropractic care before but it didn't seem to make much of a difference. My sister told me she had heard good things about the doctors at Raintree Medical and Chiropractic Center so I gave them a try, and I'm so glad I did. I no longer have migraines and only occasionally have minor headaches, usually when I haven't been doing the exercises that they taught me. I'm even able to have video appointments with my doctor with their telemedicine service. I feel like I have my life back."

Another patient, Pam, reports that, "A few weeks ago, I told a friend at church about my back hurting from a bulging disc. I hurt it over 10 years ago and had been on pain meds ever since. I'd always gone to an Orthopedic but my friend at church suggested going to see Dr. Fluegge. I was somewhat hesitant to go to a chiropractor but since I was getting ready to go on a long plane ride and was afraid of how much more pain I'd be in, I thought it was worth trying. I was so amazed and impressed with my first visit. The spinal decompression table did wonders for my back. I wish I would have known about this years ago. I am so thankful for what Dr. Fluegge has done for me."

Schedule a visit with a doctor online at the following link: Schedule Online Doctors Visit.

