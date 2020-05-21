Washington D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2020) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today released the agenda for the May 27 meeting of the Asset Management Advisory Committee (AMAC). AMAC was formed to provide the Commission with diverse perspectives on asset management and related advice and recommendations.

The meeting will include a discussion of matters relating to AMAC's subcommittees and to COVID-19 and the asset management industry. The meeting will be held by remote means and is open to the public. The meeting will be webcast live on SEC.gov and will be archived on the website for later viewing.

Members of the public who wish to provide their views on the matters to be considered by AMAC may submit comments either electronically or on paper, as described below. Please submit comments using one method only. At this time, electronic submissions are preferred. Information that is submitted will become part of the public record of the meeting. All submissions should refer to File Number 265-33, and the file number should be included on the subject line if e-mail is used.

Electronic submissions:

Use the SEC's Internet submission form or send an e-mail to rule-comments@sec.gov.

Paper submissions:

Send paper submissions in triplicate to Secretary, Securities and Exchange Commission, 100 F Street NE, Washington, D.C. 20549-1090.

* * *

Asset Management Advisory Committee - Agenda for May 27, 2020, Meeting