Sistema PJSFC (SSA) Sistema PJSFC: Sistema closes order book on RUB 15 bn series 001P-13 exchange-traded bonds 21-May-2020 / 21:05 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Sistema closes order book on RUB 15 bn series 001P-13 exchange-traded bonds Moscow, 21 May 2020 - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema" or "the Corporation") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a publicly traded diversified Russian holding company, announces the closing of the order book on RUB 15 bn series 001P-13 bonds. Based on the results of the book-building, the semi-annual coupon rate was set at 6.60% per annum. The nominal value per bond is RUB 1,000. Term to maturity is 10 years from the date of placement. The coupon period is 182 days. There is a put option in four years. Leading Russian state-owned and private banks, investment and management companies as well as brokers and retail investors participated in the placement. Vladimir Travkov, Sistema Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, said: "Despite the challenging environment on the capital markets, Sistema has conducted another successful bond placement in the amount of RUB 15 bn with a coupon rate of 6.60%. Market demand for the placement exceeded RUB 20 bn. The funds raised from the placement will be used for refinancing and optimisation of our existing debt portfolio." Alfa-Bank, BCS Global Markets, VTB Capital, Gazprombank, Credit Bank of Moscow, MTS Bank, Otkritie Bank, Russian Agricultural Bank, Sberbank, Sovcombank and IFC Solid acted as lead arrangers of the placement. Gazprombank was the placement agent. *** Sistema PJSFC is a publicly traded diversified Russian holding company serving over 150 million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, banking, retail, timber processing, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2019 reached RUB 656.9 bn; total assets equalled RUB 1.3 tn as of 31 December 2019. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the "SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.ru [1] *** For further information, please visit www.sistema.com [1] or contact: IR Service Press Service Nikolay Minashin Sergey Kopytov Phone: +7 (495) 730 66 00 Phone: +7 (495) 228 15 32 n.minashin@sistema.ru kopytov@sistema.ru ISIN: US48122U2042 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: SSA LEI Code: 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 Sequence No.: 65375 EQS News ID: 1053133 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f1efd490ef237092d4033512d119fe99&application_id=1053133&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

May 21, 2020 14:05 ET (18:05 GMT)