RomReal: First Quarter (Q1) 2020 Results Presentation and Investor Presentation

RomReal hereby announces the results of the first quarter 2020 via the report and presentation attached to this message.
A webcast presentation will also be uploaded on our website www.romreal.comby 9am CET tomorrow 22 May 2020.
For further information please contact:
Harris Palaondas
Investor Relations
RomReal
investors@romreal.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachments
- RomReal - Q1 2020 Presentation (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7dbefabe-1920-40c6-919f-872b5083357f)
- RomReal_Q1_2020_Report (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/86796f16-eac0-40ad-9816-92cea6c973df)
