Western Pacific Regional Fishery Management Council: Fishery Management Councils to Meet May 27-28 by Teleconference

HONOLULU, HI / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2020 / Leadership teams from the nation's eight regional fishery management councils will convene by teleconference for the spring 2020 Council Coordination Committee (CCC) meeting. The CCC is comprised of the chairs, vice chairs and executive directors of the Caribbean, Gulf of Mexico, Mid-Atlantic, New England, North Pacific, Pacific, South Atlantic and Western Pacific Fishery Management Councils. CCC chairmanship rotates annually among the eight Councils, which have authority over fisheries seaward of state waters in the US exclusive economic zone.

The committee meets twice each year with the National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) to discuss issues relevant to all fishery management councils. The Western Pacific Council is serving as this year's CCC chair and will be hosting this year's first meeting on May 27 and 28. The meeting will be held by teleconference due to COVID-19 travel and quarantine restrictions. The public is welcome to participate.

Agenda items will be discussed between 7:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. (Hawai'i standard time) each day. Among the scheduled topics are the following:

COVID-19 effects on Council operations and NMFS rulemaking

CARES Act $300M stimulus package for fisheries and aquaculture

President's Executive Order 13921 on Promoting American Seafood Competitiveness and Economic Growth

NMFS updates on priorities, policy directives, technical guidance, bycatch initiatives, etc.

Legislative issues

CCC Scientific Subcommittee and Habitat Working Group reports

The complete agendas and conference call-in instructions will be posted at http://www.fisherycouncils.org/ccc-meetings/may-2020.

The meeting notice is available at https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2020-05-11/pdf/2020-10023.pdf.

