ActivePBX Achieves 'Built for NetSuite' Status for its ActiveCRM CTI SuiteApp

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2020 / ActivePBX, an industry leader of cloud-based business communications, today announced that its ActiveCRM computer-telephony integration (CTI) has achieved the 'Built for NetSuite' status. The new SuiteApp, built using Oracle NetSuite SuiteCloud Platform, helps organizations to seamlessly, easily, and conveniently pass CRM data between ActivePBX's cloud PBX and Oracle NetSuite - increasing productivity, reducing data entry time and improving information accuracy across multiple agent touchpoints.

"We're extremely pleased to bring enterprise-class contact center functionality of ActivePBX's cloud telephony platform to any business that utilizes NetSuite as part of its sales and help desk operations," said Alex Gonzalez, CEO of ActivePBX. "Our ActiveCRM CTI connector can lead to shorter sales cycles and first call resolutions (FCR) by leveraging the tremendous power of NetSuite."

ActiveCRM CTI brings many benefits to agents on NetSuite including:

Screen pop-ups for quickly identifying leads, contacts, and accounts

Click-to-dial functionality for effortless dialing

Automatic call logging (even when not logged in to NetSuite)

User-friendly UI that enables agents to take notes and tag co-workers with ease

Natural language detection for follow-up task creation

Quickly search and link opportunities to call events

Real-time visibility into customer activity

Easy access call recordings for training and QA efforts

Informative call metrics allowing to help agents make better business decisions

"ActiveCRM CTI leverages the strong capabilities of NetSuite and helps users enhance productivity with convenient and accessible features for sales and customer support," said Guido Haarmans, vice president, SuiteCloud Developer Network and Partner Programs, Oracle NetSuite. "This new SuiteApp extends our robust solution for CRM functionality and helps NetSuite customers realize the full value and potential of CTI technology."

Built for NetSuite is a program for NetSuite SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) partners that provides partners with the information, resources, and methodology required to help them verify that their applications and integrations meet NetSuite standards and best practices. The Built for NetSuite program is designed to give NetSuite customers additional confidence that SuiteApps, like ActiveCRM CTI, have been built to meet these standards.

For more information about the ActiveCRM CTI SuiteApp, please visit https://www.activepbx.com/activecrm/netsuite/.

For more information about Built for NetSuite SuiteApps, please visit www.suiteapp.com.

About SuiteCloud

Oracle NetSuite's SuiteCloud platform is a comprehensive offering of cloud-based products, development tools and services designed to help customers and commercial software developers take advantage of the significant economic benefits of cloud computing. Based on NetSuite, the industry's leading provider of cloud-based financials / ERP software suites, SuiteCloud enables customers to run their core business operations in the cloud, and software developers to target new markets quickly with newly-created mission-critical applications built to extend the power of NetSuite and build business resilience for NetSuite customers.

The SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) is a comprehensive developer program for independent software vendors (ISVs) who build apps for SuiteCloud. All available and approved SuiteApps are listed on SuiteApp.com, a single-source online marketplace where NetSuite customers can find applications to meet specific business process or industry-specific needs. For more information on SuiteCloud and the SDN program, please visit http://www.netsuite.com/developers.

About ActivePBX

ActivePBX is a global provider of cloud-based phone systems specializing in CRM integration. The robust contact center platform integrates with all major CRM platforms leading to enhanced agent workflow and increased productivity for agents world-wide. To learn more about ActivePBX, visit www.activepbx.com.

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

