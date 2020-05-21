Gold Terra Resource Corp: Gold Terra Announces Director Resignation

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2020 / Gold Terra Resource Corp. (TSX-V:YGT) (Frankfurt:TX0) (OTC Pink:TRXXF) ("Gold Terra" or the "Company") announces that Mr. Russell Starr has resigned as a member of the Company's board of directors (the "Board"), effective May 19, 2020.

The Board would like to thank Mr. Starr for all of his contributions to the Company and to the Board. Mr. Starr has been a valuable member of the Board and we wish him great success in his future endeavours.

About the Yellowknife City Gold Project

The YCG project encompasses approximately 790 square kilometres of contiguous land immediately north, south and east of the City of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories. Through a series of acquisitions, Gold Terra controls one of the six major high-grade gold camps in Canada. Being within 10 km of the City of Yellowknife, the YCG is close to vital infrastructure, including all-season roads, air transportation, service providers, hydro-electric power and skilled tradespeople.

The YCG lies on the prolific Yellowknife greenstone belt, covering 70 km of strike length along the main mineralized shear system that host the former-producing high-grade Con and Giant gold mines. The Company's exploration programs have successfully identified significant zones of gold mineralization and multiple targets that remain to be tested which reinforces the Company's objective of re-establishing Yellowknife as one of the premier gold mining districts in Canada.

