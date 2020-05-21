GAVS Technologies' AIOps Platform, Zero Incident Framework (ZIF), Wins a STEVIE(R) AWARD in the 2020 AMERICAN BUSINESS AWARDS(R)

PRINCETON, NJ and CHENNAI, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2020 / GAVS Technologies' AIOps platform, Zero Incident Framework™ (ZIF), won silver Stevie® Award in 'The best Technical Support Solution - Computer Technologies', category in The 18th Annual American Business Awards®.

ZIF (Zero Incident Framework™), is an award-winning platform for IT Operations, powered by Artificial Intelligence. Developed by GAVS Technologies (www.gavstech.com), ZIF is an end-to-end AIOps solution for all your IT Ops needs, and is available as an on-premise and SaaS solution. ZIF drives business outcomes by leveraging unsupervised pattern-based machine learning algorithms for dynamic enterprise blueprinting, intelligent correlation, triaging & response automation, predictive analytics and proactive remediation.

"Our AI led platform, Zero Incident Framework(ZIF) and its objective to provide predictive analytics and robotic based remediation is our commitment to our clients and to serve their business imperatives. At GAVS we are resolved to truly serve our clients with humility. Stevie Awards is a testament to the collective commitment of all of GAVS." - Sumit Ganguli, CEO, GAVS Technologies

Judges' comments on ZIF:

"Bravo…You have clearly demonstrated patient first and customer first with bringing and implementing this new solution. Well done."

"Great work on proactive, preventive, predictive and prescriptive model of governance with almost 80% accuracy."

"Excellent achievement of accuracy and cyber security. prevention of outages and patient data losses is commendable."

"Super Innovative operations solution with great idea!"

More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Live Event of the Year, and App of the Year, among others.

More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"Despite the toughest business conditions in memory, American organizations continue to demonstrate their commitment to innovation, creativity, and bottom-line results," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "This year's Stevie-winning nominations are full of inspiring stories of persistence, ingenuity, resourcefulness, and compassion. We celebrate all of their stories and look forward to showcasing them during our virtual awards ceremony on August 5."

About GAVS Technologies:

GAVS Technologies (GAVS) is a global IT services provider with focus on AI-led Managed Services and Digital Transformation. GAVS' AIOps platform, Zero Incident Framework™ (ZIF), enables proactive detection and remediation of incidents and increases uptime, helping organizations drive towards a Zero Incident Enterprise™ . ZIF, an on-premise and SaaS solution, enables IT deliver high performing systems with end to end visibility that helps manage and optimize resources and assets, and drives value for businesses. GAVS has transformed IT Enterprise delivery through ZIF's Discover, Monitor, Analyze, Predict, and Remediate modules, to optimize IT infrastructure performance, prevent data disasters and enhance business services continuity.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

