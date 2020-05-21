Technavio has been monitoring the office furniture market in US and it is poised to grow by USD 5.64 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200521005556/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Office Furniture Market in US 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. American Signature Inc., Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Global Furniture Group, Haworth Inc., Herman Miller Inc., HNI Corp., Kimball International Inc., Knoll Inc., Steelcase Inc., and Teknion Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the surge in the number of start-ups will offer immense growth opportunities, the introduction of virtual workplace will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The surge in the number of start-ups has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the introduction of virtual workplace might hamper market growth.
Office furniture market in US 2020-2024: Segmentation
Office furniture market in US is segmented as below:
- Product
- Seating
- Table
- System
- Storage Unit and File
- Overhead Bins
- Raw Material
- Wood
- Metal
- Others
- End-user
- Commercial
- Home Office
- Distribution Channel
- Offline Stores
- Online Stores
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40461
Office furniture market in US 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our office furniture market in US report covers the following areas:
- Office furniture market in US Size
- Office furniture market in US Trends
- Office furniture market in US Industry Analysis
This study identifies the emergence of online furniture stores as one of the prime reasons driving the office furniture market growth in US during the next few years.
Office furniture market in US 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Office furniture market in US, including some of the vendors such as American Signature Inc., Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Global Furniture Group, Haworth Inc., Herman Miller Inc., HNI Corp., Kimball International Inc., Knoll Inc., Steelcase Inc., and Teknion Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Office furniture market in US are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Office furniture market in US 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist office furniture market growth in US during the next five years
- Estimation of the office furniture market size in US and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the office furniture market in US
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of office furniture market vendors in US
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product placement
- Seating Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Table Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- System Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Storage unit and file Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Overhead bins Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End user placement
- Commercial Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Home office Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End user
Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel placement
- Offline stores Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online stores Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Market Segmentation by Material
- Market segments
- Comparison by Material placement
- Wood Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Metal Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Material
Customer Landscape
- Overview
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver Demand led growth
- Volume driver Supply led growth
- Volume driver External factors
- Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver Inflation
- Price driver Shift from lower to higher-priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- American Signature, Inc.
- Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc.
- Global Furniture Group
- Haworth Inc.
- Herman Miller, Inc.
- HNI Corp.
- Kimball International Inc.
- Knoll Inc.
- Steelcase Inc.
- Teknion Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200521005556/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/