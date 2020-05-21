Henderson, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2020) - Fresh Promise Foods, Inc. (OTC Pink: FPFI) announced that it has recently filed financials through Q3/2019 and is currently finalizing its year end 2019 and Q1 2020 financials. The Company is in the process of completing a restructuring plan which includes an updated corporate structure, business model, additional management, and potential acquisitions. Please stay tuned for further updates in the coming weeks.

About Fresh Promise Foods

Fresh Promise Foods (FPFI) and its subsidiaries seek "to be the catalyst to a better quality of life by offering health and wellness solutions that make sense and fit into the everyday lives of all consumers". Focused on three key strategic sectors; Food Processing, Water Management and Consumer Products, FPFI sets itself apart from the competition by marrying innovative technology and product development with perceptive marketing and sales service strategy.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above.

Contact: Joe Poe

email: Joepoe1@yahoo.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/56327