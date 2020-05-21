Imagin Medical to Report Second Fiscal Quarter 2020 Financial Results on May 28, 2020 - Conference Call to Follow

VANCOUVER, BC and BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2020 / Imagin Medical (CSE:IME) (OTCQB:IMEXF) (Frankfurt & Stuttgart Symbol:DPD2) ("Imagin" or the "Company") announced today that its financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2020, will be released after market close on Thursday, May 28, 2020.

Imagin management will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET to review the financial results and discuss business developments in the period.

Fiscal Second Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call Details:

Date: May 28, 2020

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Live Call: 844-369-8770 (Canada and the United States) 862-298-0840 (International)

Replay: 919-882-2331

Replay ID: 35004

The call will also be broadcast live and archived on the Company's website at www.imaginmedical.com under "Events & Presentations."

About Imagin Medical

Imagin Medical is a surgical imaging company focused on advancing new methods of visualizing cancer during minimally invasive procedures. The Company believes its first product, the i/Blue™ Imaging System, with its proprietary optics and light sensors, will greatly increase the efficiency and accuracy of detecting cancer for removal, helping to reduce recurrence rates. The Company's initial focus is bladder cancer. Learn more at www.imaginmedical.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward- looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Specifically, there is no assurance the Company's imaging system will work in the manner expected. In addition, there is uncertainty about the spread of the COVID-19 virus and the impact it will have on the Company's operations, global supply chains and economic activity in general. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information. The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has resulted in a widespread health crisis that has affected economies and financial markets around the world resulting in an economic downturn. The effects of this pandemic on the Company may include interruptions to supply chains, manufacturing activities and research and development programs and increased government regulations or interventions. The duration and impact of the COVID-19 outbreak is unknown at this time and it is not possible to reliably estimate the length and severity of these developments nor the impact of these developments on the financial results and condition of the Company in future periods.

Contacts:

Stephen Kilmer, Investor Relations

Telephone: 647-872-4849

Email: stephen@kilmerlucas.com

Jim Hutchens, President & CEO

Telephone: 833-246-2446

