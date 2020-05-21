Carter Bank & Trust Donates Over $72,000 to Community Food Banks Throughout Virginia and North Carolina

The Virginia-based Financial Institution Seeks to Fill a Critical Need in Response to COVID-19

MARTINSVILLE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2020 / In alignment with its tradition of care, Carter Bank & Trust is donating $72,000 to food banks in communities throughout Virginia and North Carolina. This donation was allocated to fill a critical need for funding organizations focused on food security in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The $72,000 disbursement will benefit nine food banks including: Feeding Southwest Virginia, Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, Inc., Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank, Feed More, Capital Area Food Bank, Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC, Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast NC, Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina and Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC.

"At Carter Bank &Trust, we take great pride in caring for the customers and communities we serve. All of our communities have been severely impacted as a result of the COVID-19 virus, and these donations are an example of us doing what we do best - caring," says Litz H. Van Dyke, Chief Executive Officer, Carter Bank & Trust.

This significant charitable contribution is only a portion of a larger plan to give back to the communities that Carter Bank & Trust has the honor of serving. The funds will support each organization's COVID-19 response and the specific food security gaps that exist in each community.

"We are so grateful to Carter Bank & Trust for their commitment to the communities we serve," says Pamela Irvine, President and CEO of Feeding Southwest Virginia - the first organization to receive the donation. "The funds come at an integral time as we deal with increased need and will allow us to serve more families throughout the duration of this pandemic."

About Carter Bank & Trust

Headquartered in Martinsville, VA, Carter Bank & Trust is a $4.0 billion state-chartered community bank with branches in Virginia and North Carolina. Since 1974, Carter Bank & Trust has built a reputation upon their tradition of care for the communities they serve through convenience, local service and custom solutions for all customers. Additional information about Carter Bank & Trust is available at www.CBTCares.com

