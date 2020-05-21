Breach Report LTD: Breach Report: Staying Alert in the Face of Cyber Dark Ages

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2020 / The cyber landscape is getting riskier every day with rampaging hordes of hi-tech vandals. Meanwhile, both large and small organizations fail to ensure proper data security. It is necessary to use protection services available: Breach Report helps businesses monitor and protect the accounts of their employees, partners, and clients against daily privacy threats occurring on the dark web. The service offers a ready-to-use domain monitoring solution tailored to specific business needs, as well as a Business API.

Cybercrime is on its way to becoming a top threat for businesses, governments, and communities. According to the 2019 Official Annual Cybercrime Report by Cybersecurity Ventures, cyberattacks are the fastest growing crime globally, and their sophistication and damage scale are also rising - projecting to cost the world $6 trillion every year until 2021. Their growth will overshadow the damage from natural disasters, while profitability will outdo the global trade of all illegal drugs combined.

Hackers create around 300,000 new pieces of malware daily, according to McAfee data. Apart from traditionally well-equipped professionals, we witness a soaring population of so-called "script kiddies". Wannabe hackers run ready-made malware without understanding the mechanics behind it and leak breached records 'for fun' and peer recognition. As these "skiddies" usually don't know the end-users of the compromised data or don't have a specific target, it makes the consequences of attacks absolutely unpredictable.

Hacking manuals are very accessible: for instance, in 2016 a 10-year-old from Helsinki successfully exposed an Instagram security bug allowing him to delete any written content on the platform. The Finnish prodigy received a $10,000 reward from Facebook as a part of the company's bug bounty program.

The "script kiddie' frenzy is leading to the exponential growth of exposed data. In 2019 Breach Level Index reported more than 14 billion data records lost or stolen. Only 4% of that data was encrypted, meaning it couldn't be used right away without criminals putting in extra work to decrypt it.

Are organizations prepared?

Cyber-attack statistics show 72% of large companies report such events. But hi-tech villains don't go only after the big fish. 43% of cyber-attacks target small businesses, according to the 2019 Verizon Data Breach Investigation Report.

Are businesses prepared for this undercover cyber warfare against them? Well, 75% of all businesses don't even have a formal cyber-attack response plan. At the same time, according to Fortune, two-thirds of businesses attacked by hackers weren't confident they could recover. The damage to infrastructure and reputation can be just too severe.

Fear and embarrassment associated with cybersecurity failures lead to the underreporting of such incidents. For example, the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center states that the number of reported cybercrimes in the agency's reports only represent 10 to 12% of the total number actually committed in the U.S. each year. But with leaked databases circulating freely on the dark web, the attacks just can't be brushed under the carpet.

Other risks of reputational and financial losses for businesses are connected with the European Union General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) or similar legislative guidelines, aimed at protecting personal data and making companies responsible for leaking even one account's records. For instance, GDPR regulators issued fines totaling hundreds of millions of euros in the first 20 months of the law application. The list of fined companies includes Google, Facebook, Vodafone, Uber, Raiffeisen Bank, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Marriott, and British Airways.

Getting forearmed: Breach Report solution

All this makes data protection a top priority both for large and small organizations. There are great services available on the market.Breach Report is a cybersecurity solution for continuous dark web monitoring. It offers a user-friendly interface for analysis and reporting of privacy threats, account breaches, and vulnerabilities, geared for transparent data handling processes. The solution provides 24/7 monitoring of individual and business accounts, continuous updates of new dumps found on the dark web, a scanner of dark web activity surrounding those accounts, and tools for additional breach-related research.

Breach Report's database currently contains over 13 billion lines of breached information and 3.3 billion of unique email addresses. For corporate entities, the database contains information on 1.9 million domain names used in those email addresses. With the subscription package, a client will be notified as soon as their website and company emails with the same domain name are detected in newly breached lists.

The company's experts analyze each leak to filter out the rubbish and fakes created by "script kiddies', this is why there are no unnecessary alerts. Also, Breach Report meticulously approaches data security and regulatory requirements - for example, provides access to data exclusively to the owners and ensures GDPR compliance.

Breach Report's mission is about serving the worldwide community of Internet users by raising awareness of the scale and dangers of data breaches, as well as equipping people with effective means to identify and mitigate their data exposures.

The service's Public API is available to all users regardless of the subscription status, it allows more experienced and tech-savvy users to conduct searches by themselves.

Customers can also choose to license Breach Report Business API. If a business involves active users and a forum, all their data can be exposed in a single breach. Breach Report Enterprise solutions can help ensure that new customers don't bring hackers with them, run a customer's security audit, and quickly find the compromised users in case of an attack. End users get extra value from the monitoring and protection of their accounts against the daily privacy threats occurring on the dark web.

The API service updates are smooth and do not affect the customer's operations. Also, the company provides a robust monetization platform with a superior model for white label resellers Overall, Breach Report offers great tools for businesses to boost user security, increase brand loyalty, scale operations, and generate profit.

