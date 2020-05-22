International Millennium Mining Corp. Extends Debenture Financing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2020 / International Millennium Mining Corp. (TSXV:IMI) (the "Company" or "IMMC") reports that the Company has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") to extend the closing of the non-brokered debenture financing (the "Financing"), as announced on March 31, 2020, to June 14, 2020. All terms pursuant to the Financing remain unchanged.

The Company is also pleased to announce that its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "AGM") will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 10:00 AM, PDT. The physical location for the AGM will be held at the offices of the Company, with appropriate social distancing precautions in place. The Company also intends on arranging for a conference call for shareholders who wish to access the meeting virtually due to COVID-19 precautions. However, shareholders taking advantage of the virtual meeting will not be permitted to vote through the virtual connection. Shareholders are urged to vote prior to the meeting by delivering their completed form of proxy. Virtual AGM Details:

Date: June 30, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM, PDT

Participant Access: +1 636-492-2495? PIN: ?156 059 478?#??

The Company confirms that it is not aware of any material, undisclosed corporate developments and has no material change to report at this time.

International Millennium Mining Corp. (TSX-V: IMI) is focused on the exploration and development of its Silver Peak silver-gold project in southwest Nevada. The Company's common shares trade on the Exchange under the symbol: IMI.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"John A. Versfelt"

John A. Versfelt

President and CEO

Further information about the Company can be found on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or by contacting Mr. John Versfelt, President & CEO of the Company at 604-527-8135.

