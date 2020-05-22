GreenPower Motor Company Inc: GreenPower Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2020 / GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (TSXV:GPV)(OTCQB:GPVRF) ("Company") announces the results of the Annual General and Special Meeting that was held today.

The shareholders elected all of management's director nominees being Mark Achtemichuk, Fraser Atkinson, Malcolm Clay, Cathy McLay, David Richardson and Brendan Riley.

The shareholders also approved the stock option plan and appointed Crowe MacKay LLP as the Company's auditors for the ensuing fiscal year.

For further information contact:

Fraser Atkinson, Chairman

(604) 220-8048

About GreenPower Motor Company Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, double decker, cargo and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric buses that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions. GreenPower integrates global suppliers for key components, such as Siemens or TM4 for the drive motors, Knorr for the brakes, ZF for the axles and Parker for the dash and control systems. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. For further information go to www.greenpowerbus.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. © 2020 GreenPower Motor Company Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE: GreenPower Motor Company Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/590980/GreenPower-Announces-Results-of-Annual-General-and-Special-Meeting