First Sentinel Plc - Investment of Capital in Stabilitech Biopharma Limited

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, RUSSIA, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A BREACH OF THE RELEVANT SECURITIES LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

This announcement does not constitute a prospectus or offering memorandum or an offer in relation to any securities of First Sentinel Plc or of any other entity and should not be considered as a recommendation that any person should subscribe for or purchase any such securities.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU No. 596/2014) ("MAR"). Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain and shall therefore cease to be inside information.

Friday 22 May 2020

First Sentinel Plc

("First Sentinel" or the "Company")

First Sentinel announces Investment of Capital in Stabilitech Biopharma Limited ("Stabilitech").





Alternative investment company First Sentinel Plc is pleased to announce today that it has invested a total of £270,000 in Stabilitech Biopharma Limited through the acquisition of 23,336 ordinary shares giving First Sentinel an equity interest of approximately 0.675% in Stabilitech following the closing of the current £6m funding round currently being conducted.



In conjunction with this, their partner company First Sentinel Corporate Finance has been appointed as Stabilitech's fundraising advisor with respect to the current private capital raise.

Stabilitech is a UK based biotechnology company developing next generation vaccines and biopharmaceuticals since 2005. Currently, Stabilitech is focused on the development of OraPro-COVID-19, an oral vaccine that provides double immunity, can be self- administered and delivered by post.

More than 50% of vaccines worldwide are lost because of cold-chain storage, as regular vaccines require storage conditions of -20 to -80C, which is extremely hard to maintain during transportation. What is unique about Stabilitech's vaccine-in-a-capsule technology is that the capsules are thermally stable and thus can be transported at temperatures up to 50C.

After a successful safety animal trial, clinical trials are expected to start in June and the thermally stable oral vaccine could be available for distribution by the end of 2020.

About First Sentinel

First Sentinel is an alternative investment company, registered with the FCA as a small authorised UK AIFM, which provides growth capital for public and private company investments. First Sentinel invests in a range of debt and equity instruments in target portfolio companies.

The Company's website is www.first-sentinel.com

For further corporate information, please contact:

Mr. Brian Stockbridge

CEO

First Sentinel Plc

Tel: + 44 (0) 7876 888 011

AQSE Corporate Advisor

Beaumont Cornish Limited

James Biddle / Roland Cornish

Tel: +44(0)20 7628 3396