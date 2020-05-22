The EurActiv portal has published a draft of the European Commission's reconstruction plan, which includes a tender program for 15 GW of renewable energy projects over the next two years. The tender mechanism is expected to raise €25 billion of investments.It appears that Brussels is seriously willing to implement a "green recovery" plan. EurActiv - an independent, pan-European media network that specializes in EU policies - has leaked a draft of the European Commission's reconstruction plan, including guidelines that President Ursula Von der Leyen outlined last week in the European Parliament. ...

