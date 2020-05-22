Better Collective A/S: Better Collective - Share buyback program

Regulatory Release 25/2020





On March 19, 2020 Better Collective A/S initiated a share buyback program for up to EUR 5,000,000 (SEK 54,580,500), to be executed during the period from March 19, 2020 to June 30, 2020.

The following transactions have been executed under the program during the period from May 15, 2020 to May 20, 2020:

Date Number of shares Average weighted purchase price

(SEK per share) Amount (SEK) Accumulated under the program as of last announcement: 481,050 77.2798 37,175,433.28 15/05/2020 4,518 87.5931 395,745.63 18/05/2020 0 0.0000 0.00 19/05/2020 10,269 91.1847 936,375.68 20/05/2020 3,349 90.8431 304,233.54 Accumulated under the program following above purchases: 499,186 77.7502 38,811,788.13

Following the above purchases, Better Collective A/S holds 499,186 treasury shares corresponding to 1.07 % of the outstanding share capital of the company,

Purchases for an amount of up to EUR 1,444,537 (SEK 15,768,712) remain to be executed under the program.

About Better Collective:

Better Collective's vision is to empower iGamers through transparency and technology - this is what has made them the world's leading developer of digital platforms for betting tips, bookmaker information and iGaming communities. Better Collective's portfolio includes websites and products, among other bettingexpert.com, the trusted home of tips from expert tipsters and in depth betting theory. Better Collective is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO).

