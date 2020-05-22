



HIROSHIMA, Japan, May 22, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation has announced the release of our virtual racing car, "Mazda RX-Vision GT3 Concept." Jointly developed with Polyphony Digital Inc., the vehicle will be available for download in Gran Turismo Sport from 3 p.m. (JST) on May 22, 2020(1). The RX-Vision GT3 Concept is our newest virtual race car in Sony Interactive Entertainment's PlayStation 4 driving simulation title, Gran Turismo Sport, and we hope that all players will enjoy taking it for a spin.Mazda is aiming to gain more Mazda fans by conveying the joy of driving a car to the wide range of people who love Digital Motor Sport,(2) which has been gaining popularity in recent years. Moreover, even under the influence of the recent coronavirus, car enthusiasts all over the world can connect online and enjoy the same conditions regardless of country, region, language or generation. Through our support of Digital Motor Sport, we hope to contribute to the expansion of car culture and complement new lifestyles.Players who use Mazda vehicles, such as RX-Vision GT3 Concept, in Gran Turismo Sport will automatically be granted seed rights to participate in the FIA certified Gran Turismo Championship (world tours) to be held in various locations around the world in the 2020 season.Players can also use the RX-Vision GT3 Concept to participate in esports competition at Japan's 2020 National Sports Festival cultural program in Kagoshima prefecture.(3)In addition, to commemorate Mazda's 100-year anniversary, we have started to offer various online events, which people who enjoy Gran Turismo Sport can participate in.(1) This is a guideline only; download will be possible once all necessary preparations have been made in Gran Turismo Sport.(2) Mazda adopts the name "Digital Motor Sport" advocated by FIA (Federation Internationale de l'Automobile) and Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.(3) Preliminary rounds for the esports competitions in Japan's 2020 National Sports Festival cultural program, taking place in Kagoshima prefecture have already finished.Reference:- Gran Turismo Sport website:https://www.gran-turismo.com/jp/products/gtsport/- Mazda Digital Motor Sport website (including invitation to the online events):https://www.mazda.com/ja/innovation/digital-motor-sportAbout MazdaMazda Motor Corporation (TSE: 7261) started manufacturing tools in 1929 and soon branched out into production of trucks for commercial use. In the early 1960s, Mazda launched its first passenger car models and began developing rotary engines. Still headquartered in Hiroshima in western Japan, Mazda today ranks as one of Japan's leading automakers, and exports cars to the United States and Europe for over 30 years. For more information, please visit www.mazda.comSource: MazdaCopyright 2020 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.